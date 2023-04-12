Meet Savitri Jindal: India’s richest woman’s net worth, business, family and more

Forbes’ 2023 list of the world’s wealthiest individuals has marked a new record for Indian billionaires, with 169 billionaires compared to last year’s 166. However, despite this increase, their combined wealth has decreased by 10 per cent, falling from $750 billion to $675 billion, according to the recently published Forbes list.



Further, India’s billionaire list for 2023 features 16 new entries, three of whom are women. However, in the top 10 richest Indians, there’s only one woman, who has been there for quite a while now. We’re talking about business magnate and politician Savitri Jindal.

Also Read Shiv Nadar to Narayana Murthy: Here are the richest Indian tech billionaires in Forbes 2023 list

Without much ado, let’s quickly get to know Jindal, the richest Indian woman.

Savitri Jindal: Business and Politics

Jindal is the chairperson emeritus of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, one of India’s leading steel and power companies.

She is a member of the Indian National Congress political party and has served as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Hisar constituency in Haryana, when she got elected in 2005. She was also the Minister of State for Revenue and Disaster Management in the Haryana government from 2005 to 2009. From 2013 to 2015, she also held the position of minister in the Haryana government.

Savitri Jindal: Business Takeover

Savitri Jindal was known for her statement that the women in their family primarily manage the household and do not participate in the business aspect. However, everything changed following her husband’s demise in a helicopter crash in 2005. Post the untimely demise of her husband, she took charge of the business.

Jindal, a mother of 9 children, divided the group’s companies among her four sons, who now operate them independently.



Sajjan Jindal, who oversees the group’s largest assets, including JSW Steel and other ventures, is based in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Jindal’s younger son Naveen, who is located in Delhi, is responsible for managing Jindal Steel & Power.

Savitri Jindal: Family

Also Read Shiv Nadar to Narayana Murthy: Here are the richest Indian tech billionaires in Forbes 2023 list

Savitri Jindal: Net Worth

Jindal experienced a remarkable surge in her fortunes over a span of two years, skyrocketing from $4.8 billion in 2020 to $17.7 billion in 2022. Her net worth ballooned by approximately $12 billion during this period. At present, she commands a net worth of $17.4 billion.