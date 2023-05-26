scorecardresearch
Meet Sara George Muthoot, the face behind Muthoot Finance: Know about her journey, education & net worth

Sara George Muthoot inherited a stake in listed gold finance company Muthoot Finance after her husband M.G. George Muthoot passed away in 2021.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Sara George Muthoot?

Sara George Muthoot is an educationist and director of two schools in Delhi. In 2021, she inherited a stake in Muthoot Finance after her husband M.G. George Muthoot passed away.

About Muthoot Finance

The Muthoot Group was established in 1887 by M.G. George Muthoot’s grandfather. He started as a trader in food grains and timber, supplying rations to large British-run plantations. Currently, Muthoot Group has 5,400 branches across India and serves more than 200,000 customers daily, Forbes reported.

Sara George Muthoot’s life and career

Married to M.G. George Muthoot, Sara George Muthoot is the Director of St. George’s School and Paul George Global School. The couple has three sons — George M. George, their eldest son, is the Executive Director of the Group, and the youngest son Alexander George is the Director of the Group. Their second son, Paul Muthoot George, was murdered in 2009.

For the unversed, Paul George Global School has been named after her late son.

Sara George Muthoot’s education

Sara George Muthoot went to the University of Kerala to pursue a Bachelor of Science. He pursued his Master in Science from the same university.

Muthoot Finance revenue

As per Forbes, in 2021, the company witnessed a 21 per cent rise in net profit to $522 million. This was reportedly due to higher online transactions.

Sara George Muthoot’s net worth

Sara George Muthoot has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, Forbes reported.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 08:00 IST

