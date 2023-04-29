Sanjiv Kapoor, grounded airline Jet Airways’ CEO-designate has quit the airline. As per an official statement, his last day at the office is May 1, 2023. On April 4, 2022, he joined Jet Airways as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Sanjiv Kapoor’s career

The aviation veteran has over 20 years of experience. Sanjiv Kapoor’s journey began in 1997 when he joined Northwest Airlines in the United States. He managed their finance, procurement, and planning sections. That’s not all, he also worked with Temasek Holdings and Oracle Corporation and served as the president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. He was also a CEO at GMG Airlines in Bangladesh.

In 2013, Sanjiv Kapoor joined SpiceJet and led the company as the COO during 2014-15. He was promoted and became the CEO in November 2013. He left SpiceJet in 2016.

He has also worked with Vistara.

Sanjiv Kapoor’s education

Born and brought up in Kolkata, Sanjiv Kapoor is an alumnus of La Martiniere School. He went to Dartmouth College for his graduation in Computer Science in 1990. In 1996, he pursued his MBA from Wharton (University of Pennsylvania).

Sanjiv Kapoor’s family

The aviation tycoon got married to Upasna Kapoor on February 19, 1992. They have two children together. He enjoys traveling, listening to music, playing cricket, and photography in his leisure time.

Sanjiv Kapoor’s net worth

As per reports, Sanjiv Kapoor has an estimated net worth of Rs 10 crore as of 2022.