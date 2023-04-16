Meet Sanjiv Goenka, the man who bought IPL’s Lucknow franchise; Know about his Rs 16500 crore net worth, education & more

Sanjiv Goenka has paid close to a billion dollars to buy Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Lucknow franchise in October 2021. For the unversed, his bid was Rs 7090 crore against Gautam Adani’s Rs 5100 crore. Various media reports suggest that Sanjiv Goenka paid nine times more than what Mukesh Ambani spent to buy Mumbai Indians.

In a press conference, Sanjiv Goenka said that he adores Mukesh Ambani’s execution skills, compassion, and ability to reach the masses is incredible. He also mentioned that he considers Mukesh Ambani as his inspiration because very few people can think like him.

Who is Sanjiv Goenka?

Sanjiv Goenka, the chairman of the RPSG group has over 50000 workers. The company has interests in carbon black, power, IT, retail products, media, entertainment, sports, education, and infrastructure. He has been on the IIT Kharagpur’s board. As per the Economic Times, the company has a revenue of over Rs 32000 crores. His company’s asset base is 4 billion dollars.

His brother Harsh Goenka is another prominent billionaire. As per The Asian Age, Harsh Goenka took control of RPG Group, taking the position of chairman, while Sanjiv started the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Sanjiv Goenka’s education and family

Born in Kolkata, Sanjiv Goenka went to St. Xavier’s College and completed B Com in 1981. Sanjiv Goenka is married to Preeti – She is a qualified interior designer. The couple have two children – Shashwat and Avarna.

Sanjiv Goenka’s house

The top business tycoon owns a luxurious bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens area. It is one of the most expensive houses in the capital.

Sanjiv Goenka’s businesses

Sanjiv Goenka owns the supermarket chain – Spencer’s and the snacks brand Too Yumm. That’s not all, he is the man behind the Open magazine.

Sanjiv Goenka’s net worth

According to Forbes, his estimated net worth is $210 crore.