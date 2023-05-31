Meet Sandeep Engineer, Founder of Astral Limited: Know about his career, lifestyle & net worth

Sandeep Engineer is the founder and managing director of Astral Limited, a Fortune 500 India company. The billionaire industrialist started out working in the pharma industry. In 1987, he launched his own pharma venture.

Sandeep Engineer’s life

Born on May 11, 1961, to Pravin Chandra and Hansaben Engineer in Ahmedabad, Sandeep Engineer is married to Jagruti. The couple has two sons – Kairav and Saumya.

Sandeep Engineer’s career

Sandeep Engineer began working as a project engineer with Cadila Pharmaceuticals. He then started a job as a distributor of Isabgol, a home remedy for constipation. The venture shut down in a couple of years.

He moved to Shree Chemical to manufacture pharmaceutical intermediates in 1987. Later, he established Kairav Chemicals Pvt Ltd. However, he has an interest in polymers right from his college days.

After spending eight years in pharmaceutical bulk drugs, Sandeep Engineer decided to pursue his passion and opened his venture into polymer processing. He collaborated with B.F. Goodrich, a US Fortune 500 company (now Lubrizol) for the processing license for the first time in India. This is how a new company named Astral Poly Technik Limited (now Astral Ltd) was established.

In 2020, the billionaire entered the plastic storage tanks business through the acquisition of Sarita Water Tanks.

Sandeep Engineer’s education

Sandeep Engineer did his schooling at Ahmedabad’s Udgam School. He pursued a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Lalbhai Dalpatbhai College of Engineering.

Sandeep Engineer’s net worth

Sandeep Engineer has an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion, as per Forbes.