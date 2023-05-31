scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Meet Sandeep Engineer, Founder of Astral Limited: Know about his career, lifestyle & net worth

Sandeep Engineer began working as a project engineer with Cadila Pharmaceuticals. He then started a job as a distributor of Isabgol, a home remedy for constipation. The venture shut down in a couple of years.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Sandeep Engineer, Sandeep Engineer net worth, who is Sandeep Engineer Sandeep Engineer astral limited, Sandeep Engineer family, billionaire news, luxury, lifestyle
Chemical engineer Sandeep Engineer, started out working in the pharma industry before launching his own pharma venture in 1987.

Sandeep Engineer is the founder and managing director of Astral Limited, a Fortune 500 India company. The billionaire industrialist started out working in the pharma industry. In 1987, he launched his own pharma venture.

Sandeep Engineer’s life

Born on May 11, 1961, to Pravin Chandra and Hansaben Engineer in Ahmedabad, Sandeep Engineer is married to Jagruti. The couple has two sons – Kairav and Saumya.

Also Read

Sandeep Engineer’s career

Sandeep Engineer began working as a project engineer with Cadila Pharmaceuticals. He then started a job as a distributor of Isabgol, a home remedy for constipation. The venture shut down in a couple of years. 

Also Read

He moved to Shree Chemical to manufacture pharmaceutical intermediates in 1987. Later, he established Kairav Chemicals Pvt Ltd. However, he has an interest in polymers right from his college days. 

After spending eight years in pharmaceutical bulk drugs, Sandeep Engineer decided to pursue his passion and opened his venture into polymer processing. He collaborated with B.F. Goodrich, a US Fortune 500 company (now Lubrizol) for the processing license for the first time in India. This is how a new company named Astral Poly Technik Limited (now Astral Ltd) was established. 

In 2020, the billionaire entered the plastic storage tanks business through the acquisition of Sarita Water Tanks.

Also Read

Sandeep Engineer’s education

Sandeep Engineer did his schooling at Ahmedabad’s Udgam School. He pursued a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Lalbhai Dalpatbhai College of Engineering.

Sandeep Engineer’s net worth

Sandeep Engineer has an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion, as per Forbes.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 16:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market