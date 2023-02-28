Meet Sandeep Choudhary, the man behind Save Earth Activist; Know how he is making world greener & healthier

Meet Sandeep Choudhary, the man behind Save Earth Activist. He has been a part of several initiatives that have worked towards making the world a greener and healthier place for its inhabitants.

‘Save Earth Activist’ is a term that is used to describe individuals who contribute towards saving the environment and making our planet a better place for everyone to live in.

Here’s how he is bringing a change

Through his climate tech startup and strong community behind the world’s largest movement, he is taking efforts towards protecting Mother Earth. Sandeep Choudhary has been working towards the reduction of the carbon footprint from Earth’s atmosphere. He co-founded Inflector India and is working on revolutionary heat reduction technology that blocks out excess heat and UV rays and maintains room temperature, which leads to less energy consumption.

The technology installations have been audited and established significant reduction in electricity consumption due to the lesser air-conditioning and reduces carbon emission by up to 30%.

In the year 2016, he was invited as a delegate with Prime Minister Narender Modi on his Japan delegation. He also produced a patriotic drama full-length feature film, “Yeh Hai India”. Yeh Hai India’s film was also taken at the 70th Cannes Film Festival by the CII body of the Government of India and received huge applause.