Meet Sajjan Jindal: The son of India’s richest businesswoman, Savitri Jindal, and the driving force behind JSW Group’s billion-dollar success

The Jindal Group has a significant presence in various sectors, including steel, power, mining, infrastructure, and more. Apart from steel and power, the Jindal Group has ventured into other sectors like cement, mining, and infrastructure development. They have been involved in numerous projects across India and abroad, contributing to the growth and development of the country’s infrastructure.

As time passed, the reins of this burgeoning empire were handed over to the next generation, and amidst the impressive lineup of heirs, it was Savitri Jindal who rose like a phoenix, illuminating the business world with her brilliance and charisma.

Now the JSW group is being headed by Sajjan Jindal, one of India’s wealthiest individuals and the Chairman of JSW Group. Following the sudden demise of his father, the renowned businessman and parliamentarian, Om Prakash Jindal, in a helicopter crash in 2005, the mantle of the Jindal Group fell on his mother’s capable shoulders.

Savitri Jindal: A visionary matriarch

Savitri Jindal, the widow of the group’s founder, took the reins of the vast conglomerate upon her husband’s untimely passing. With unwavering determination and business acumen, she steered the Jindal Group through turbulent times, dividing the companies among her four sons, each now independently leading their respective ventures.

A Mother’s guiding hand

As Sajjan Jindal stepped into the role of leading JSW Steel, among other ventures, he had the invaluable support and guidance of his mother, Savitri Jindal. Her vast experience and astute decision-making played a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless transition of leadership within the family empire.

Who is Sajjan Jindal?

The largest assets of the Jindal Group are under the watchful guidance of Savitri Jindal’s Mumbai-based son, Sajjan Jindal. Born in 1959, Sajjan Jindal has proven to be one of India’s most successful entrepreneurs, with interests spanning steel, power, cement, infrastructure, and even software development.

Sajjan Jindal’s journey towards success started in 1982 when he joined the OP Jindal Group as a freshly graduated mechanical engineer from the Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore. After swiftly moving to Mumbai in 1983, he faced a pivotal challenge from his father to turn around operations at two facilities near the city, showcasing his mettle as a capable leader.

In the years that followed, he ventured into various industries and promoted several companies, including Jindal Iron and Steel Company Limited (JISCO), Jindal Vijaynagar Steel Limited (JVSL), JSW Energy Limited (JSWEL), and more. These efforts culminated in the formation of JSW Steel, the crown jewel of the Jindal Group, in 2005.

The Jindal family’s journey to success was not just about individual endeavors but also about unity and collaboration, fostered by Savitri Jindal. Even before the tragic loss of their patriarch, Om Prakash Jindal, he had wisely established a “division of business” framework. Each son received equal shares of the existing OP Jindal Group, ensuring a fair distribution of wealth and responsibility.

Net Worth and Success

According to Forbes India, Savitri Jindal, the matriarch of the family, holds the distinction of being the richest woman in India, with an estimated net worth of a staggering $17 billion, or more than Rs 1,42,84 crore. The Jindal family’s combined net worth, as per Forbes, stands at an impressive $22 billion.

He resides in Mumbai with his wife and kids, where the Sajjan Jindal residence is located. Sajjan Jindal, popularly referred to as the “Man of Steel,” is one of India’s most successful businessmen and executives. He has a number of homes in Mumbai, Delhi, and London.

Recognition and accolades

Sajjan Jindal’s contributions to the steel industry have garnered him prestigious accolades. Notably, he received the Willy Korf/Ken Iverson Steel Vision Award in June 2009, recognized for his exceptional contributions to the sector. His leadership excellence earned him the CEO of the Year award by Business Standard in 2018, among other notable honors.

Personal life

While Sajjan Jindal’s professional achievements are extraordinary, his personal life reflects his commitment to family values. He is married to Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation. Together, they have two daughters, Tarini and Tanvi, and a son, Parth.

As the Jindal Group continues to thrive under Sajjan Jindal’s dynamic leadership, the family’s legacy of business prowess and unity remains intact, shaped by the guidance and vision of their matriarch, Savitri Jindal. With JSW Steel’s strategic tie-up with JFE Steel and ambitious expansion plans, the future looks promising for the group.