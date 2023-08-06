Meet Sahil Malik, DA MILANO’s director, who popularised premium leather handbags in India and created an Indian brand with a worldwide customer base; know about his journey and how he started the business

India has for decades been the breeding ground for businesses that have taken over the world market. One such brand that was born in India but has taken over the world market is Da Milano, headed by Sahil Malik. Over more than 20 years, this premium brand selling bags made out of pure leather and handcrafted designs has carved a niche for itself in the fashion industry and created a market worldwide.

Sahil is the third-generation owner of the brand, he joined the company in 2000 after completing his studies at National Institute of Fashion, and he went on to get a degree in marketing from London. He has played a key role in expanding the business and making it pan-Indian. He analyzed the market trends and saw that starting a chain of stores that sells only authentic leather goods will make the brand reach Indian target consumers.

“To open up my store, I follow the approach of McDonald’s, which works on the principle of having the right real estate and I firmly believe that. Even though it takes time, your store must be in the prime locality — be it in a market or mall, where there is footfall of your potential customers,” the Director told YourStory.

Sahil focused on designing, as well as marketing the brand. The company started working with Italian designers on a freelance basis, before setting up its own studio; there to ensure the designs are at par with international standards. All designers work six months in advance, in terms of planning.

Sahil’s vision for the brand helped it gain a larger audience base in India “In India, it has always been pattern and colors. The western touch was missing. I could sense that there was a good demand for designer articles and overall aesthetics.”

DA MILANO women’s handbag collection

Da Milano launched its first store in one of Delhi’s frenetic shopping spots in Connaught Place and continued to grow its presence in the city for the first three to four years. This also helped Sahil observe client acceptance as the entrepreneur said to YourStory, “Da Milano’s target customers were not the masses — but a very niche category of people.”

The brand offers a ‘lifetime warranty’ for all its products, which helps it maintain the trust of its customers for the price they are paying. Sahil says this has garnered praise for the brand.

After witnessing the gradual success of the brand and after opening three stores in Delhi, in 2004, Sahil expanded the brand to Chandigarh’s posh Sector 17 market. The brand skyrocketed its sales and was ready to enter the world market in 2013, Da Milano entered international markets and currently has stores in Kathmandu, Qatar, Bahrain, and Dubai and has plans on expanding it to UK.

“We don’t have competition in India as we are leading retailers of affordable leather luxury goods. There is no other brand in the luxury leather handbags in India that serves in our price point.” Sahil said in an exclusive with Your Story.

According to Your Story report of 2021, Da Milano expanded pan India, making Rs 143 crore turnover in FY 19-20 and it is only expanding and is now one of the leading market players as a luxury handbag brand.