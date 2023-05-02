scorecardresearch
Meet Sachin Bansal, Flipkart’s former CEO; Know about his journey, 1.3 billion net worth & lifestyle

Sachin Bansal has an estimated net worth of 1.3 billion, Forbes reported.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Sachin Bansal? Know everything about him

Sachin Bansal is the former co-founder of Flipkart. The company’s valuation in 2018 was $20.8 billion. In 2018, Sachin Bansal decided to sell his 5.5 per cent stake in Flipkart to Walmart. After stepping down as the executive chairman of Flipkart, Sachin Bansal joined Navi Group as their managing director.

Sachin Bansal’s education

Born in Chandigarh on August 5, 1981, Sachin Bansal went to the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and pursued a degree in computer engineering in 2005.

Sachin Bansal’s career

Soon after graduating, Sachin Bansal worked with Techspan for a few months and then decided to join Amazon Web Services as a senior software engineer in 2006. He quit Amazon in 2007 and started his own company.

Sachin Bansal’s life

The entrepreneur married Priya Bansal Singh. She is a dentist. The couple have a son. In March 2020, his wife filed a dowry harassment case. She alleged physical and sexual assaults on her.

Sachin Bansal’s net worth

Sachin Bansal has an estimated net worth of 1.3 billion, Forbes reported.

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 09:15 IST

