Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has hired Rupinder Singh Sodhi, who resigned in January as the managing director of Amul. In 1982, RS Sodhi joined the company and stayed with them for over four decades. At that time, Amul’s revenue was Rs 121 crore. However, in 2022-23, the provisional unduplicated group turnover of member unions of the Amul group crossed Rs 72,000 crore. In the last fiscal, Amul’s revenue was over Rs 55,000 crore.

As per a report published by The Times of India, RS Sodhi will be helping Isha Ambani-led retail business. He’ll be the man behind growing Reliance’s grocery business. If you follow the news, you would know that Reliance Consumer Products Limited is aggressively expanding this business of the company. Reliance has launched several products – Including Campa Cola.

RS Sodhi’s education

RS Sodhi was elevated as the managing director of Amul in June 2010. As per his qualification, he is an engineer. He went to Udaipur’s CTAE. For his MBA, he went to the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IIRMA). That’s not all, he has an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science from the University of Anand Agriculture.

RS Sodhi’s career

Before being promoted to Managing Director, RS Sodhi used to head Amul’s marketing and sales verticals for 20 years. He is the man behind Amul’s blockbuster campaigns like ‘World’s original energy drink’ and ‘Amul Dhoodh Peeta Hai India.’ For the unversed, RS Sodhi was directly mentored by Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of the White Revolution for more than three decades.

In 1982, Amul’s turnover was Rs 8000. In 13 years, with his hard work, RS Sodhi grew the company to a turnover of Rs 72,000 crore.

RS Sodhi’s first salary

RS Sodhi’s first salary was only Rs 1450 in Amul. You read that right! His net worth in 2023 is not known now.