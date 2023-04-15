scorecardresearch
Meet Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the HCL Technologies Chairperson: Education, net worth, business and more

In this article, we take a look at Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s education, net worth, business journey, marriage and more.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Know everything about Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the daughter of billionaire industrialist Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies one of India’s leading IT services companies. She took the role from her father in June 2020 and now oversees all strategic decisions for the $12 billion tech giant.

In this article, we take a look at Malhotra’s education, net worth, business journey, marriage and more.

Education

She has an impressive educational background. She graduated from Northwestern University in the United States with a Bachelor of Science in Communication. After that, she went on to pursue an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. Her education has undoubtedly played a significant role in her success as the Chairperson of HCL Tech.

Business Journey

In July 2020, Malhotra succeeded her father as the chairperson of HCL. Additionally, she serves as a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, an organization committed to promoting education, and has established some of the top colleges and schools in India.

Net Worth

Roshni Nadar’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 84,330 crore, which makes her one of the richest women in India. Her primary source of income is her role as the chairperson of the multi-billion dollar tech firm.

Marriage

Roshni Nadar comes from a wealthy family. Her father, Shiv Nadar, has a net worth of over $24.7 billion, making him the third-richest person in India, only bested by Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. 

She is married to Shikhar Malhotra, who is an executive director of HCL Corporation. They have two children.

Philanthropy

In addition to her business activities, Roshni Nadar is known for her philanthropic work. She is the founder and chairperson of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to promote education and healthcare in India. The foundation has built several schools and colleges in India and provides scholarships to underprivileged students.

First published on: 15-04-2023 at 10:19 IST

