Meet Roman Saini, the co-founder of Rs 26,000 crore Unacademy; Here’s all about his net worth, journey & salary

Unacademy, one of India’s top ed-tech companies, has witnessed outstanding growth in the last five years. But did you know that the co-founder of the company cleared the AIIMS exam at the age of 16? Roman Saini took inspiration from the YouTube channel of engineer-turned-businessman Gaurav Munjal and that served as the foundation for Unacademy. He began the company with help from Gaurav Munjal and Hemesh Singh. In just six years, Unacademy has over 18,000 educators.

Roman Saini’s family

A resident of Rajasthan, Roman Saini’s father is an engineer, while his mother is a homemaker. His brother, Avesh Saini, is a pediatrician and his sister, Ayushee Saini, is a medical student. At the age of 16, he cleared the AIIMS examination. After pursuing a degree in MBBS, he started working at the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC).

Roman Saini’s career and journey

He worked as a doctor for just six months. He realised his dream was to get through the UPSC Civil Services Examination and at the age of 22, Roman Saini cleared the exam He became one of the youngest IAS officers. He was posted as a collector in Madhya Pradesh.

However, he didn’t pursue it for long – He soon resigned and partnered with his friend Gaurav Munjal and started Unacademy – a platform that helps thousands of UPSC exam candidates. The platform was started to give UPSC candidates access to cheap coaching sessions.

Roman Saini’s salary

As per reports, the ed-tech company is valued at more than Rs 26000 crore. Gaurav Munjal was paid Rs 1.58 crore as CEO of Unacademy in 2022. Hemesh Singh received Rs 1.19 crore in pay. Roman Saini was given Rs 88 lakhs.