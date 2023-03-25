Meet Rohit Sharma, an influencer who leads a luxurious lifestyle; Know about his journey, expensive things he owns, and more

Getting honoured with a title or winning an accolade is undoubtedly a milestone in someone’s life. But don’t you think that journey is the biggest achievement in itself? From extreme ebbs to flourishing flows, it’s a true hallmark of the human spirit that we seldom notice. And one of the most inspiring journeys is that of Rohit Sharma.

About Rohit Sharma’s journey

Rohit Sharma has successfully ventured into the event and entertainment sectors with his company – QuinDara, which not only crafts events but also curates memories that are worth taking to the ends of the world. Rohit Sharma laid its foundation with a passion for executing perfection in event planning. After making waves in wedding and celebratory events, they went on to cook up a storm in corporate events.

About Rohit Sharma’s career

The entrepreneur grew a team of utterly dedicated individuals and caused the gradual rise of QuinDara under his supervision. Of course, he had a competition! However, his zeal to deliver perfection took him and his company to the peak of success. He also launched QuinDara Communication, which is a new-age digital content company that brings together content, technology, and data delivery with high-quality creatives and sales solutions.

So, from curating premium gala dinners to expanding his roots in the digital space, Rohit is testing his skills everywhere.

Rohit Sharma and his expensive things

But if you only see him as an entrepreneur, the wait… You need to see his ‘fashion icon’ persona. His style statement has grabbed the attention of the entire internet.

He is winning hearts on social media for his extravagant and enviable lifestyle. Whether it’s a high-class brand or a high-grade party, he has it all. He is a huge sneakerhead, which is obvious from his Instagram. His favourite brands include Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, and Dior. As an influencer, he has reached more than 44k followers, and we are sure the numbers will keep rising!