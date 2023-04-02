Meet Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first Indian-origin PM who is richer than the royals; Know about his life, career & net worth

Rishi Sunak, who became Britain’s first Indian-origin prime minister in 2022 is reported to be wealthier than King Charles III. He succeeded Liz Truss as leader of the U.K.’s ruling Conservative Party. Rishi Sunak owes much of his vast fortune to his wife, Akshata Murty – Daughter of N. R. Narayana Murthy who founded the Indian IT company Infosys.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Last year, he made it to the headlines for many firsts — Rishi Sunak is the country’s first non-Christian PM of colour. He is the youngest in 210 years. Rishi Sunak is officially the wealthiest occupant of Number 10 Downing Street, Forbes reported.

Rishi Sunak’s career

Rishi Sunak used to work as a Goldman Sachs analyst. He was also a hedge fund manager, before becoming a politician eight years ago. He was the former finance minister and investment banker.

Rishi Sunak’s net worth

As per several reports, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy collectively hold a net worth of about USD 810 million (Rs 6,661 crores approximately). As per a Fortune report, this is more than that of King Charles III net worth (USD 500 million, Rs 4,112 crores).

Infosys connection

As per the 2022 Forbes report, Infosys has a net worth of USD 4.5 billion (Rs 37,065 crores approx.). His wife owns about 0.93 per cent stake in the IT firm, which amounts to USD 715 million (Rs 5,890 crores approx.), Sunday Times and Livemint mentioned.

Real estate investments

As per multiple media portals, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy owns four homes across Canada and the United Kingdom. He has a heritage mansion in North Yorkshire. They paid around USD 2.3 million (Rs 18 crores approx.). The couple also invested in a USD 450,000 (Rs 3 crores approx.) leisure centre. It has a 40-foot swimming pool, outdoor tennis court, and a huge gym.

The couple lives in a four-bedroom space in upscale Kensington. It cost USD 7.1 million (Rs 58 crores approx.). That’s not all, the Prime Minister also has an apartment in South Kensington – He paid USD 300,000 (Rs 2 crores approx) for it. In California, the couple owns a penthouse that is valued at USD 7.5 million (Rs 61 crores approx.). Combined, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy’s real estate portfolio can be calculated to be about USD 18.3 million (150 crores approx.)

Other assets

Rishi Sunak owned about 50 per cent of Murthy’s USD 4 million (Rs 32 crores approx) firm Catamaran Ventures UK. However, he transferred his shares over to his wife before entering the parliament. For the unversed, the company has reportedly invested in Hallmarq, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Dara5, Reddit, and Loco. Akshata Murthy also has a 5 per cent stake in International Market Management.

Rishi Sunak’s cars

Rishi Sunak owns several luxurious cars like Jaguar XJ L, Land Rover Range Rover Sentinel, Land Rover Discovery, and a Volkswagen Golf, as per Cartoq.

Rishi Sunak’s salary

Not much is known about Rishi Sunak’s earnings through his career in finance. However, as a member of the parliament, he received USD 95,000 (Rs 78 lakh approx.) This increases to over USD 185,000 (Rs 1.5 crore approx.) as the British Prime Minister, CNBC reported.