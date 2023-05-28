scorecardresearch
Meet Rishad Naoroji, a billionaire with a net worth of $2.9 billion and member of the Godrej family: Know about his journey & lifestyle

Rishad Naoroji is the low-profile cousin of Indian billionaire Adi Godrej and gets his fortune from a one-fifth share of the Godrej family assets.

Who is Rishad Naoroji? Know it here

Rishad Naoroji is an Indian billionaire, environmentalist, author, businessman, and one of the members of the Godrej family who gets his fortune from the one-fifth share of the Godrej family’s assets. He is the cousin of Indian billionaire Adi Godrej, but has never been involved in the family businesses.

Rishad Naoroji’s life and career

For the unversed, Rishad Naoroji founded the Raptor Research and Conservation Foundation to focus on the conservation of Indian birds of prey.

As mentioned above, Rishad Naoroji is a stakeholder in the $5.2 billion revenue Godrej Group. The billionaire decided to pursue his passion for wildlife and its conservation, particularly birds.

Rishad Naoroji’s father Kaikhushru Naoroji, also known as Kekoo, married Dosa, the second eldest daughter of Pirojsha Godrej. Ardeshir Godrej, the founder of the Godrej group is his maternal granduncle. Kaikhushru Naoroji used to look after the export trade after retiring from Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) in England. Rishad Naoroji holds a seat on the governing council of the Bombay Natural History Society. He is also a committee member of The Himalayan Club. He is also a board member of Tiger Watch Ranthambore.

Rishad Naoroji’s net worth

Rishad Naoroji has an estimated net worth of $2.9 billion, as per Forbes.

First published on: 28-05-2023 at 10:16 IST

Stock Market