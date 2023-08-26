Meet Reuben Singh: The Indian-origin Sikh in UK who owns 15 Rolls Royce and matches his turban to his cars; know about his career, lifestyle, and net worth

Fashion and luxury are two worlds that go hand-in-hand and this Indian-origin Sikh is bringing together the best of both worlds. Reuben Singh of the UK frequently makes headlines by showing off his wealthy lifestyle to his 570k Instagram followers. The “British Bill Gates”, spends his money on ridiculously expensive things, from swanky cars to expensive wardrobe Singh has it all and owns it proudly!

Reuben Singh’s early life and career

Reuben Singh was raised in a prosperous family that owned the significant importing company Sabco and had business ties to Canada. They immigrated to England in the 1970s, settling in the village of Poynton in the county of Cheshire. Singh started working at the age of 17. For his contributions to entrepreneurship, Guru Nanak Dev University awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2004. Singh, a second-generation immigrant, made his name in the UK in 1995 when he opened a chain of fashion accessory stores called Miss Attitude at the age of 19.

In 2000, Singh established the contact center business alldayPA. Between 2004 and 2011, the company’s financial filings showed rising profits year over year, and Singh started forming alliances with big-name businesses. The company’s worth was estimated to be at around £85 million as per The Guardian.

When Singh was declared bankrupt in October 2007 as a result of a dispute over a debt that he had personally guaranteed (a lawsuit that lasted from 2004 through 2007), Singh continued to serve on the company’s management team. In October 2008, he received an automatic release from bankruptcy after a year, as is customary in the UK. A few years later, he was reappointed as CEO.

Singh is the CEO of Isher Capital, a small private equity business based in Manchester and London that was founded in 2014. In order to expand its current portfolio of contact centers, which would secure and generate 1,500 jobs, Isher Capital stated in 2018 that it would invest £20 million in the purchase of smaller contact centres around the UK as per Insider Media. He continues to hold the position of the company CEO.

Reuben Singh’s uber-luxurious lifestyle

Singh’s fame has spread throughout the world over the years because of his unwavering love of automobiles, particularly a range of Rolls-Royce that he owns. The CEO owns 15 Rolls Royce, some of which are part of an exclusive collection. You can find in his garage, three Rolls Royce Phantoms and three Rolls Royce Cullinans. Each one of them is painted in vibrant colours to resemble Rubies, Sapphires, and Emeralds. The Phantoms are worth about Rs 3.35 crore each, and the Cullinan costs up to Rs 2.32 crore each as per GQ reports.

Singh’s collection also includes a Lamborghini Huracan, Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Porsche 918 Spyder, and a Pagani Huayra in addition to the Rolls-Royces as per Conde Nast Traveller India. With a total of five RRCs in his garage, Singh finished his Rolls-Royce Cullinan collection—which he referred to as the ‘Festival of Lights, collection in one of his Diwali posts.

Reuben Singh’s Turban Tales

In 2019, he took a challenge to match the colour of his turban to his cars, calling it the “turban challenge” to raise funds for a charity. He took it to his socials to post an image of himself matching his turban to his Rolls Royce.

Singh truly believes in living life king size and making a statement every time!