Meet Renu Munjal, MD of Hero Fincorp and one of the richest Indian women; Know about her journey, family, net worth & more

Renu Munjal is the Managing Director of Hero FinCorp. She is also the former Executive Director of Hero MotoCorp. Renu Munjal is also involved in a variety of humanitarian efforts. For the unversed, Hero MotoCorp is one of the largest producers of two-wheelers in the world.

She also serves as a director on the Board of Easy Bill.

Renu Munjal’s life and family

Daughter-in-law of late Brijmohan Lall Munjal — founder of India’s Hero Group. He died in 2015 at age 92. Renu Munjal is also involved in many CSR projects – like setting up and managing a K12 school and a vocational training centre. Raman Kant Munjal, her late husband, was one of three sons of the patriarch.

Renu Munjal’s son Abhimanyu is the joint managing director and CEO of Hero FinCorp.

Renu Munjal’s career

Renu Munjal is also a founding member of BML Munjal University. It provides undergrad courses along with MBA programs.

Renu Munjal’s net worth

Renu Munjal has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion.