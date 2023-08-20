Meet Rekha, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife who has been ruling the stock market for years; know about her investment in Tata’s Titan and other companies, lifestyle, net worth, and more

The couple who has been ruling the stock market for years now is Rekha and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Both are well-known names in the industry and have been successful in creating a billion-dollar worth empire with their mindful investments and correct judgements. Rakesh was often regarded as India’s Warren Buffet, and had a net worth of $5.8 billion till 2022 as per Forbes. Rekha inherited the portfolio of her late husband and has taken it to greater heights.

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was born in July 1960 and throughout his career he has been a popular name among the stock market enthusiasts. Almost every stock enthusiast followed Jhunjhunwala, a certified accountant (CA) by profession. His father was an income tax officer and Rakesh has been dealing and studying about stocks from a very young age. According to Forbes, he ventured into investing with $100 in 1985 when the Bombay Stock Exchange Index was at 150 which now trades over 50,000.

He was an investor in new, low-cost airline Akasa Air, which launched in August 2022. Apart from these his investments were also reflected in early bets on Star Health and Allied Insurance and Metro Brands that paid off when both companies listed in 2021.

The most valuable listing on Rakesh’s portfolio was the jewellery company Titan, part of Tata conglomerate. As per Fortune India, he owned 5.1% stake in the jewellery-to-watch market. He was also involved in investments to other Tata Group companies, he owned stake in Tata Motors (1.1%), Tata Communications (1.1%), Rallis India (9.8%), and Indian Hotels Company (2.1%) as per Fortune India reports.

Who is Rekkha Jhunjhunwala?

Rekha Jhunjhumwala has been Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s rock throughout and she took forward the legacy created by him. She recently stole the spotlight as she increased her stake in one of the late Rakesh Junhjhunwala’s oldest assets in the consumer discretionary sector by purchasing 6,50,000 extra shares of Titan Company in the June quarter, as per The Economic Times. Jhunjhunwala owned 5.36% of the Tata Group company as of June 30, up from 5.29% a quarter earlier.

Rekha earned Rs 2400 crore over the last two months, or Rs 40 crore a day, as per Fortune India.

Rekha Jhunjhumwala and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s RaRe

RaRe Enterprises, a Mumbai-based private equity investment and asset management company, was controlled by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The name of this enterprise is derived from the initials of Rakesh and Rekha. Rakesh is known as the “Big Bull of India” or “India’s Warren Buffett” due to his positive stock market forecasts.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, remembering her late husband, Rekha opened up about how she is dealing with his passing away and praised him for his planned investments and visions, “End mein, kuch farak nahin padta hai. He had managed everything and secured us. Even this house… he sat with the architects and designers to convey his thought for every floor.”

Rekha Jhunjhumwala and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s family and net worth

Three kids were born to the couple. On June 30, 2004, their daughter Nishtha was born. Aryaman and Aryaveer, their identical sons, were born on March 2, 2009.

When questioned about the family’s fortune, she claimed that the late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ‘managed everything’ and ‘secured’ his family. Rekha currently, as per Forbes, has a net worth of $ 6.1 billion.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala received the Padma Shri posthumously for his contributions to trade and industry on March 22, 2023.