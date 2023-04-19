scorecardresearch
Meet Reetu Slathia, a housewife turned professional gamer: Know about her journey, how much she earns and more

More and more people are turning towards online gaming as a viable career option. And the story of Reetu Slathia, a Jammu-based woman gamer, who inspiringly turned from a housewife to a professional gamer is no different.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Reetu Slathia | Online Gaming

Online gaming has emerged as a popular profession in India in recent years, especially during the pandemic, with the country’s fast-growing gaming industry providing ample opportunities for professional gamers. 

In India, the gaming industry is projected to grow rapidly, creating a vast range of job opportunities for gamers, content creators, streamers, and tournament organizers. 

As a result, more and more people are turning towards online gaming as a viable career option. And the story of Reetu Slathia, a Jammu-based woman gamer, who inspiringly turned from a housewife to a professional gamer is no different. Here, we take a look at her journey, earnings and more.

Reetu Slathia: From house chores to gaming folklore

It all began in 2020, in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, when her son introduced her to online gaming. She started off gaming as a means to diverge from the lockdown boredom and went on to become a professional gamer.

Reetu Slathia: The ‘Blackbird’ into her 40s

Reetu, also known by her handle ‘Blackbird’, began playing for a live-streaming gaming portal in October 2021. A year later, she launched her own gaming channel on YouTube. With over 3.5 lakh followers on Rooter, a popular streaming and gaming platform, Reetu has established herself as a prominent figure in the gaming community.

Reetu Slathia: Earnings

Slathia, despite the big numbers often associated with e-sports, earns a humble Rs 1.2 lakh annually as of now. However, in the broader picture, it is quite a significant amount for a housewife turned gaming pro, who has just kick-started her career in the industry.

Reetu Slathia: A multi-tasker

When we say ‘housewife-turned professional gamer’, one would guess that Slathia has done away with her house chores but that’s not the case. In actuality, she finishes her daily duties as a homemaker and then plays games for 3-4 hours everyday, and thanks her family for the support she’s been getting. 

First published on: 19-04-2023 at 14:26 IST

