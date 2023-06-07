Meet Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant CEO whose annual salary is four times more than Mukesh Ambani’s last actual salary

Ravi Kumar S, the former president of IT giant Infosys recently replaced Brian Humphries as the new CEO of IT firm Cognizant. He gained a lot of limelight for his new salary package, which is reportedly four times more than Mukesh Ambani’s salary in 2020.

Ravi Kumar S’ career

With a career spanning more than two decades, Ravi Kumar S began his career as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. In 2016, he joined Infosys as president.

He also served as the chairman of the board. In January, Ravi Kumar S started working with Cognizant. Prior to Infosys, he worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Oracle, Sapient, and Cambridge Technology Partners.

He is also on the board of governors of the New York Academy of Sciences and the boards of the US Chamber of Commerce, TransUnion, Digimarc, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Ravi Kumar S’ education

He went to Shivaji University to complete his engineering. He then attended the Xavier Institute of Management, India to pursue a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Ravi Kumar S’ net worth and salary

As per GQ, Ravi Kumar S received a bonus of nearly Rs 6 crore when he joined Cognizant in 2023. He earns an annual salary of $7 million (approximately Rs 57 crore). This is almost four times what Mukesh Ambani earned in 2020 (Rs 15 crore). That’s not all, Ravi Kumar S also received stock returns of $5 million (approximately Rs 41 crore) as a one-time hire award.