Meet Ravi Jaipuria, the man that built a fortune out of bottling for PepsiCo: Know about his journey, family, net worth and more

Ravi Jaipuria is a businessman and entrepreneur who is the Chairman of the RJ Corp, a diversified conglomerate with interests in beverages, fast food, healthcare, education, and hospitality.



Varun Beverages, a subsidiary of RJ Corp. that Jaipuria founded, is one of PepsiCo’s largest bottlers outside the U.S.

In this article, we take a look at his journey, net worth, education, family, and more:

Business Journey

Ravi Jaipuria was born in 1953 in India. He completed his education in the country and later went on to pursue business management in the US. Jaipuria returned to India in 1985 to join his family’s business as a bottler for Coca-Cola. Following a family division in 1987, Jaipuria received one bottling plant as his share and subsequently switched to working with PepsiCo.

Net Worth

According to Forbes, Ravi Jaipuria’s net worth is estimated to be around $9.2 billion as of April 2023. He is one of the richest people in India.



Jaipuria’s Devyani International, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee outlets, went public in August 2021, increasing his fortune.

Family

Ravi Jaipuria is married and has two children. His son, Varun Jaipuria, is the Executive Director of RJ Corp, and his daughter, Ruchira Jaipuria, is also a businesswoman.

Business Ventures

RJ Corp was founded by Ravi Jaipuria in 1992. It is a diversified conglomerate with interests in beverages, fast food, healthcare, education, and hospitality. Some of the notable brands under RJ Corp include PepsiCo, Pizza Hut, KFC, Costa Coffee, and Jaypee Hotels.

Overall, Ravi Jaipuria is a highly successful businessman and entrepreneur who has built a diversified conglomerate with a presence in multiple sectors. His net worth and contribution to the business world have made him one of the most respected businessmen in India.