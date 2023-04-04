Meet Ravi Jadhav, the man behind the success of Amazon Web Services: Know about his career, education, and more

Ravi Jadhav leads the Canonical and SUSE businesses at Amazon Web Services. With a diverse background and a passion for exploring the possibilities of technology, Jadhav has made significant contributions to the field and continues to drive innovation within organisations.

Ravi Jadhav’s career and journey

With over 14 years of diverse experience, Jadhav has established himself as a Product Manager Expert in IT, Cloud, IoT, and Open Source. He plays a crucial part in shaping product visions, devising strategies, and driving execution. Jadhav’s responsibilities include overseeing the development and management of technology products, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and ensuring scalability, security, and cost optimisation. His focus on IoT involves addressing critical aspects such as interoperability, device security, and user experience.

Jadhav’s instrumental role in the successful launch of Ubuntu Pro on Amazon Web Services (AWS) has made a significant impact on the adoption of Ubuntu as an operating system. “By extending essential security coverage for an additional 5 years, Ubuntu Pro effectively addressed the challenge posed by the End of Life of the highly popular 18.04 version. This move safeguarded customers from potential cyber threats while saving them millions of dollars associated with upgrades and maintenance,” says Jadhav who believes that this game-changing initiative has reinforced the value and trust placed in Ubuntu by enterprises, government agencies, and businesses worldwide.

During his tenure at Cisco as a Product Manager, Jadhav achieved several notable accomplishments, particularly in the domains of IoT and Enterprise.

Ravi Jadhav’s education

Over the course of three years, Jadhav poured his heart and soul into his studies, sacrificing his leisure time to excel academically. Supported by his loving family, who stood by him through thick and thin, he persevered, tackling remarkable projects and gaining invaluable experiences along the way. The decision to obtain an MBA has proven to be one of the most rewarding choices of his life, opening doors to new opportunities and enabling him to connect with remarkable individuals in the industry.

Ravi Jadhav’s family

From his rural roots to leading product strategies and driving execution in the technology realm, Ravi Jadhav’s journey is a true testament to the power of education, hard work, and unwavering determination. He serves as an inspiration to aspiring professionals, proving that with dedication and perseverance, one can overcome any obstacle and reach the pinnacle of success.

A Leader in IT, Cloud, IoT, and Open Source

With over 14 years of diverse experience, Jadhav has established himself as a Product Manager Expert in IT, Cloud, IoT, and Open Source. In this role, he plays a crucial part in shaping product visions, devising strategies, and driving execution. Jadhav’s responsibilities include overseeing the development and management of technology products, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and ensuring scalability, security, and cost optimisation. His focus on IoT involves addressing critical aspects such as interoperability, device security, and user experience.

Revolutionising Ubuntu’s Adoption with Ubuntu Pro

Jadhav’s instrumental role in the successful launch of Ubuntu Pro on Amazon Web Services (AWS) has made a significant impact on the adoption of Ubuntu as an operating system. “By extending essential security coverage for an additional 5 years, Ubuntu Pro effectively addressed the challenge posed by the End of Life of the highly popular 18.04 version. This move safeguarded customers from potential cyber threats while saving them millions of dollars associated with upgrades and maintenance,” says a delighted Jadhav who believes that this game-changing initiative has reinforced the value and trust placed in Ubuntu by enterprises, government agencies, and businesses worldwide.

His Stint At Cisco

During his tenure at Cisco as a Product Manager, Jadhav achieved several notable accomplishments, particularly in the domains of IoT and Enterprise. He played a key role in the development and launch of Catalyst Digital Building (CDB), Catalyst 3850, Catalyst 9300, and 3560-CX switches, which drove digital transformation, generated significant revenue, and transformed the networking domain. Jadhav’s participation in prestigious events like Cisco Live allowed him to engage with industry experts, customers, and partners, sharing insights and contributing to thought leadership in IoT and Enterprise.

As the Product Manager for Cisco Catalyst Digital Building Series Switches, Jadhav played a pivotal role in overseeing groundbreaking projects that revolutionised the adoption of Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology.

Securing Funding and Guiding Startups to Success

In the Entrepreneurship class at the Haas School of Business, he played a pivotal role in securing the highest funding for a venture called BedR AI. Jadhav’s contributions, including user research, market segmentation, pricing strategies, and financial modelling, helped the team secure the necessary funding to develop a prototype. This accomplishment brought them one step closer to realising their vision. Jadhav’s dedication to mentoring and empowering startups has made a lasting impact on aspiring entrepreneurs.

Recognising Innovation and Empowering the Next Generation

As a judge and mentor for prestigious awards like the Globee Awards and Codie Awards, Jadhav has had the opportunity to evaluate innovative products and solutions. Jadhav’s passion for mentorship is not limited to awards; he also actively mentors students through platforms like Skillful.ly. “One of my most memorable experiences involved a student who developed a working prototype for a product that could convert English sentences into Python code. However, the student struggled with creating a compelling presentation. With a little guidance and key pointers, the student was able to create an outstanding presentation that ultimately won third prize in the overall category. Such success stories reaffirm my belief in the power of mentorship to shape future technology professionals,” says Jadhav.