Ramesh Juneja is the chairman of Mankind Pharma. He started the company with his brother Rajeev Juneja in 1995. As per Forbes, Mankind Pharma is a low-cost generics champion generating most of its $1 billion revenue in India.

Ramesh Juneja’s career

After completing his graduation in science, Ramesh Juneja started working with KeePharma Ltd in 1974. He then joined Lupin Limited in 1975 as a first-line manager. He worked there for almost 8 years. In 1995, he started Mankind Pharma with his brother.

The two started Mankind Pharma with Rs 50 lakhs and a team of 25 medical representatives.

Ramesh Juneja’s net worth

Ramesh Juneja has an estimated net worth is Rs 34,548 crore, as per Forbes. He was listed as the 42nd richest Indian’s list by Forbes in 2022.

About Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma is known for developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations – From medicines to condoms.

Mankind Pharma’s Rs 4,326 crore public offer (IPO) started on April 25 and it will be closing today. This is the seventh IPO to be listed on the exchanges in 2023 amid uncertain economic conditions.