Meet Ram Tavva: Resigned from job, worked 20 hours a day, turned ExcelR into a company of Rs 100 crore in 1.5 years

Ram Tavva’s journey in the IT world was nothing short of extraordinary, marked by resilience, determination, and an unwavering spirit to overcome challenges. Coming from a background in biological sciences, he took a leap of faith into the realm of IT, forging a path that would lead him to great heights.

Ram’s first job as a Sales Manager at Glaxo India Ltd (AFC) exposed him to the world of business, setting the foundation for his future endeavours. However, his hunger for knowledge and growth led him to climb the ranks swiftly, becoming a Service Delivery Manager, a position that showcased his adaptability and passion.

Recognizing the value of education, Ram pursued higher studies at the prestigious IIT Kolkata, further honing his expertise in the IT domain. His dedication to learning did not stop there, as he earned both the PMP and ITIL Expert certifications, solidifying his position as an industry expert.

Yet, Ram Tavva’s hobbies revealed his true entrepreneurial spirit. He found enjoyment in investing in various ventures through the stock market and private equity, demonstrating his keen eye for business opportunities.

However, it was Ram’s decision to establish ExcelR, a training company dedicated to service and quality management, that truly defined his journey. Collaborating with like-minded partners, he embarked on this endeavor with no initial investment, resigning from his job and dedicating nearly 20 hours a day to ExcelR’s growth.

The company’s early days were characterized by challenges and uncertainties. Operating without a designated office space and working without salaries, the team faced the mud along with the rain. Registering the company proved to be a tough process, and Ram had to learn various aspects of the business from scratch, diving into sales, marketing, market research, and lead generation.

Despite facing trials, errors, and fluctuating revenues, Ram’s endurance and resilience prevailed. It took 1.5 years to achieve break-even and 3 years for ExcelR to stabilize. And then came the unforeseen black swan event of COVID, which, ironically, turned out to be an opportunity for the company.

Ram’s ability to adapt and strategize proved instrumental. He launched combo courses, introduced referral businesses, and implemented other ingenious tactics, propelling ExcelR’s growth by a staggering 1200% during the pandemic. The company transformed into a fully-fledged private limited entity, boasting an annualized run rate of 100 crores and an Ebitda of approximately 22%, outperforming industry benchmarks.