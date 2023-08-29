Meet Rakesh Sharma: The first Indian to venture into space; know about his journey and how he leads a simple life in a village now

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s lunar South Pole has been a historic moment for the country and a pathbreaking achievement for ISRO. As we celebrate this achievement, let us take a moment to learn about Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian astronaut who etched an exceptional chapter in the history of the country by venturing into space in 1984.

Sharma, a pioneering astronaut, bravely ventured into the unknown and accomplished an incredible feat that all Indians today fondly recall. When Sharma took part in a collaborative space programme between ISRO and the Soviet Interkosmos Space programme, Sharma’s voyage began. On April 3, 1984, he launched into space aboard Soyuz T-11 along with two Soviet astronauts.

Rakesh Sharma journey to the space

Rakesh was born on January 13, 1949, into a Punjabi Hindu Brahmin family in Patiala, Punjab, India. He graduated from Nizam College in Hyderabad after attending St. George’s Grammar School in Hyderabad. He enrolled in the National Defence Academy in July 1966 as an Air Force pilot, and in 1970, he was commissioned as a pilot in the Indian Air Force. The Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre also provided Sharma with training. He was chosen for the prestigious 1982 Soviet “Hero of the Soviet Union” medal as a result of his dedication.

He boarded the Soviet rocket Soyuz T-11 that was launched on April 3, 1984, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic. The Soyuz T-11 spacecraft, which was carrying Sharma and two other co-pilots, docked and delivered the three-person Soviet-Indian international crew to the Salyut 7 Orbital Station. The crew was made up of the ship’s commander, Yury Malyshev, and flight engineer, Gennadi Strekalov. Sharma and his colleagues worked on scientific and technical investigations, including forty-three experimental sessions, for seven days, twenty-one hours, and forty minutes while aboard the Salyut 7. His work was primarily in the realms of remote sensing and biomedicine.

Rakes Sharma’s life now

Today, the first Indian to journey to the space resides in a small village, away from the spotlight. He lives a simple life Coonoor with his wife, Madhu: exploring, reading, yoga, golfing, and gardening. Rakesh Sharma epitomises a life of simplicity. He may not be in the limelight but continues to support ISRO’s many space initiatives, including his participation with the National Space Advisory Council for the Gaganyaan mission.

Rakes Sharma is a name that will forever remain etched in the hearts of every Indian who learns about space or dreams about flying into the unknown.