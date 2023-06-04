scorecardresearch
Meet Raju Bhupati, the founder of Troo Good: Know about his career, lifestyle, education, and company’s net worth

Troo Good sells more than 2 crore nutritious millet snack bars a month via multiple retail and institutional channels, with production in four facilities located across multiple states.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Raju Bhupati?

Hyderabad-based Raju Bhupati is a pioneer of the Millet movement in India, having founded the nation’s largest millet snack company, Troo Good. The enterprise operates with a mission of providing affordable millet-based nutrition, delivered through chikkis and other snacking options. 

Raju Bhupati’s education

With humble beginnings in Andhra Pradesh, Raju Bhupati has completed his Masters in Organic Chemistry from Bhopal University.

Raju Bhupati’s career

At the pinnacle of his career, Raju Bhupati decided to pursue his entrepreneurial journey and he came back to India. As a self-made first-generation entrepreneur, he started one of the first Cloud Kitchens of India- ‘Hello Curry’ between 2013 and 2014. He noticed the gap in the full stack ‘kitchen to home’ food delivery model in India, which was in its nascent stages at the time. He envisaged and successfully piloted India’s first shared kitchen model where multiple brands could operate from one kitchen linked to Hello Curry, making it a common touchpoint to order food. 

With the resounding success of Hello Curry, his craving to do more in the food industry led him to lay the foundation for Troo Good in 2018. What started as a Millet Paratha venture catering to local schools and corporations, soon established itself into a successful Millet Snacks Company. The company sells more than 2 crore nutritious millet snack bars a month via multiple retail and institutional channels. For the unversed, Troo Good has been recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), for its pioneering works in providing affordable nutrition. 

The company has so far raised 8.4 million USD as funding from OAKS Asset Management Capital and Sashi Reddi and his family office. 

Raju Bhupati’s assets

Raju Bhupati lives in an apartment in HITEC City, Hyderabad, along with his wife and two children. He also spends his free time in his Farm House, in the outskirts of Hyderabad, where he tends to his 14 Cows and other livestock on the farm. Additionally, Raju Bhupati also indulges in music and organic farming while spending time on his farm.

Revenue of the Company

Troo Good topped Rs 55 crore in sales in the previous Financial Year.

First published on: 04-06-2023 at 10:37 IST

Stock Market