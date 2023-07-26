Meet Rajnish Kumar, the IITian who built Ixigo, making travel tech history with Rs 10,000 crore GTV

In the world of travel tech, where innovative ideas and cutting-edge technology converge to meet the needs of modern travelers, one company stands out as a shining example of perseverance, creativity, and success. Ixigo, the brainchild of Rajnish Kumar and Aloke Bajpai, has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing online travel aggregators (OTAs).

Here’s how Rajnish Kumar built a 500 crore company….

Inception and early struggles

The roots of Ixigo can be traced back to the year 2007 when Rajnish Kumar, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, and his colleague Aloke Bajpai decided to take a leap of faith and venture into the travel industry. Having worked together at a travel technology company in Madrid, they both believed that the Indian travel market held immense potential for disruption and innovation.

The duo began their journey from a modest apartment in Gurugram, armed with determination, a meager investment of Rs. 6 lakh, and a vision to create a more consumer-friendly meta-search model. Initially, Ixigo served as a search engine for commuters relying on buses and trains. However, the turning point came when the company ventured into ticketing, a decision that proved to be instrumental in their future success.

Pioneering innovation and organic growth

Ixigo’s founders understood the importance of staying ahead of the curve in the dynamic world of travel technology. They focused on building product experiences powered by cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. This approach enabled Ixigo to offer travelers a seamless and personalized booking experience across rail, air, buses, and hotels.

Source: Twitter

The company’s dedication to innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence fueled its organic growth. During the initial years, when the competition in the travel industry was fierce, business prioritization and a product-led approach became the pillars of Ixigo’s success. The founders emphasized empathy, creating a company culture that supported and uplifted employees, steering the company through challenging times.

The pandemic and beyond

The year 2020 brought unprecedented challenges for the entire travel industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many travel booking platforms faced a sharp decline in revenues and bookings, leaving the future uncertain. However, Ixigo’s resilience and adaptability proved to be a game-changer. While other players struggled, Ixigo charted a strong path to growth, witnessing a remarkable 5X surge post the pandemic’s peak.

Ixigo’s commitment to providing travelers with seamless experiences based on cutting-edge technology ensured its continued relevance and success even in the face of adversity. The company emerged from the pandemic as a profitable entity, boasting an operating revenue of over Rs 500 crore.

A vision for the future

As Ixigo readies itself for its IPO, Rajnish Kumar and Aloke Bajpai look back with pride on the journey they embarked upon from a small apartment in Gurugram. From humble beginnings, Ixigo has grown into one of India’s leading OTAs, with a staggering annual GTV of Rs 10,000 crore and 50 million annual bookings.

The travel tech industry in India continues to flourish, driven by factors such as increasing smartphone penetration, digital payments, government initiatives, and a supportive startup ecosystem. As Ixigo sets its sights on the future, Rajnish Kumar’s vision for the company remains unwavering—to make travel in India an effortless and memorable experience for every traveler.

Rajnish Kumar’s journey from a small apartment in Gurugram to co-founding Ixigo is a testament to the power of passion, innovation, and the determination to create something exceptional. Ixigo’s success in the face of challenges and its commitment to pioneering technology in the travel industry serve as an inspiration to entrepreneurs across the country. With an IPO on the horizon, the future looks even brighter for Rajnish Kumar and Ixigo, as they continue to shape the future of travel tech in India.