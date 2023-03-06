Meet Rajiv Jain, billionaire CEO who helped Adani with Rs 15,556 crore; Know about his early life, career, and net worth

Shares of Adani Group’s listed companies surged on Friday after its promoters sold stakes worth Rs 15,446 crore to a US-based global equity-investment company, GQG Partners, in a block deal. The Adani Group was in the headlines recently – As per a report by short-sellers Hindenburg, the company was inflating its share values.

The next few days were not the best for the Adani Group. However, on Wednesday, the promoters of the Adani Group sold 21 crore shares of four of its companies at a whopping price of Rs 15,556 crore.

GQG, an investment firm primarily works in emerging markets and Rajiv Jain is the man behind this company.

Who is Rajiv Jain?

Rajiv Jain, the co-founder, chairman, and chief investment officer of GQG Partners is known for his sharp yet traditional investment bets.

His early life and career

In 2016, Rajiv Jain, a then 22-year-old boy, founded GQG. He was interested in managing people’s money. In 1990, he moved to the United States to pursue an MBA from the University of Miami. In 1994, he started off his career as a portfolio manager Vontobel Asset Management, where he served for nearly 22 years. He then co-founded GQG Partners in June 2016.

As per his Linkedin profile, Rajiv Jain also works as a portfolio manager and an analyst for GQG’s long-only equity strategies.

Most of his successful investment bets revolve around traditional businesses such as oil, tobacco, and banking.

Rajiv Jain’s net worth

According to GQG’s filings on the Australian Stock Exchange, where it went public in October 2021, Jain owns 69% of the company—a stake worth roughly $2 billion.