Meet Raghav Chadha, AAP leader who is rumoured to be dating Parineeti Chopra; Know about his net worth, lifestyle & more

Raghav Chadha, an Indian politician and member of the Aam Aadmi Party is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab. In 2012, he started his political career by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Born November 11, 1988, Raghav Chadha is known for his powerful speeches and he was recognised as the co-architect of AAP’s massive victory in Punjab in 2020. The party had won 92 out of 117 assembly seats.

Raghav Chadha’s political journey

Raghav Chadha met Arvind Kejriwal during Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption movement. In 2012, Arvind Kejriwal encouraged the politician to draft Delhi Lokpal Bill. There has been no looking back ever since then – Raghav Chadha managed to establish himself as the face of AAP. He became the youngest national spokesperson of the party and one of the youngest across parties.

Why is Raghav Chadha currently in news?

For the unversed, Raghav Chadha is in the news for his rumoured relationship with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. The two have been reportedly dating each other for quite a long time now and are soon planning to get married.

What is Raghav Chadha’s net worth?

Not many would know but the politician is also a practicing-chartered accountant. You read that right! After completing his schooling, Raghav Chadha went to the University of Delhi (DU) to pursue Chartered Accountancy at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He then decided to do a certification course in EMBA from the London School of Economics (LSE). Raghav Chadha has worked with companies like Shyam Malpani, Deloitte, and Grant Thornton. The politician leads a very simple life and has an estimated net worth of around Rs 50 lakhs.

Raghav Chadha’s assets

Raghav Chadha bought a house worth Rs 37 lakhs. The Rajya Sabha MP reportedly has a Maruti Swift Dzire and 90 grams of gold jewellery, valued at about Rs 4,95,000. According to the data provided on MyNeta.info, the entire value of his movable assets is Rs 36,99,471. That’s not all, the politician also has more than Rs 6 lakhs invested in debentures, bonds, and shares.

As per reports, Parineeti Chopra has a net worth of Rs 60 crore and is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

How did Raghav Chadha meet Parineeti Chopra?

The two were reportedly studying together at the London School of Economics (LSE). Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been friends for a long time now.