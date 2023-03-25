Meet Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family’s newest member; Know about her net worth and expensive things she owns

A few months back Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were in the news for their low-key Roka ceremony that was held at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan, in the presence of family members. Post their engagement on December 29, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant returned to Antilia and received a warm welcome.

An official statement by the Ambani family said, “Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness.”

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is a trained classical dancer. She is the daughter of business tycoon Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. For the unversed, Viren Merchant is among the richest businessmen in India. He is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a privately owned pharmaceutical manufacturing company.

Radhika Merchant’s life and education

Radhika Merchant hails from Kutch in Gujarat and she did her schooling from three schools – The Cathedral, John Connon School and and École Mondiale World School. She then went to the New York University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics.

Radhika Merchant’s career

After completing her education, Radhika Merchant joined Isprava Group – a luxury holiday home developer – as a sales executive in 2017. The company is backed by Nadir Godrej, Anand Piramal and Dabur India’s Burman family.

Radhika Merchant has interned at India First Organisation and Desai and Diwan. At present, she is a part of Encore Healthcare’s board of directors.

Radhika Merchant’s net worth

Radhika Merchant has a net worth of between Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore. Major part of her income comes from her family business – Encore Healthcare. Her father Viren Merchant, on the other hand, has a net worth of Rs 755 crore, Times Now reported.

Radhika’s father-in-law, meanwhile, is Asia’s richest is the only Indian to enter the top 10 in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. The Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, has a net worth of Rs over $82 billion, Hurun list stated. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s fiancé, is a director on Jio Platforms and Reliance New Energy Solar and the co-owner of Indian Premier League Team Mumbai Indians.

Expensive things owned by Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant lives a luxurious life and owns a number of super-expensive things including designer bags, shoes and clothes.

In 2019, when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married, Radhika Merchant was seen carrying a Judith Leiber clutch which is priced at US$4,195 (Rs 3 lakh approx). Covered in crystals, the clutch has a leather-lined interior and is made in Italy.

That’s not all, she was seen wearing Rahul Mishra lehenga for the wedding ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. It costs US$4,194 (over Rs 3 lakh), as per SCMP.