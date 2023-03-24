Meet Radha Vembu, the richest self-made woman who earns Rs 8 crore per day; Know about her net worth & lifestyle

Radha Vembu, the sister of Zoho CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu has managed to climb a whopping 103 ranks over the last year and has become the second richest self-made woman in the world from software and services. The list includes 247 self-made women, with 81 percent of them from China.

Who is Radha Vembu and her role in Zoho?

Zoho is an Indian software development company – In 1996, the company was co-founded by Vembu siblings Radha and Sridhar Vembu. Radha owns the majority of the company’s stakes and Zoho was able to make a profit of over Rs 2700 crore, the highest for a bootstrapped company. The Vembu family owns over 80 per cent of the company’s stakes.

Education and personal life

Born on December 24, 1972, in Chennai to Sambamurthy Vembu, a stenographer in Madras high court Radha Vembu went to the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in 1997 to pursue a degree in industrial management. She completed her primary education at National Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

Radha Vembu’s career

While Radha Vembu was still pursuing her higher education in 1996, she started a company along with her brother Sridhar, who has a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Princeton. The company was initially called AdvenNet but was later renamed Zoho Corporation. Her other brother Sekar is also a stakeholder in Zoho but keeps a low profile.

That’s not all, Radha Vembu is also the director of Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt Ltd, an agricultural NGO and Highland Valley Corporation Pvt Ltd, a real estate company.

Radha Vembu’s net worth

She has a net worth of $4 billion, as per the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List released on March 22. She gets most of her wealth from her stake in Zoho.