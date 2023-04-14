Meet Radha Vembu, richest Indian woman in the software business; A look at her journey & company that generates Rs 8,100 crore revenue

The recently released Hurun Global Rich List 2023 named Radha Vembu as the second richest women in the software and services industry. Her wealth has grown exponentially over the past year and she has moved up 103 ranks in the list.

Radha Vembu, a self-made woman is the co-founder of Zoho Corporation, a software development company headquartered in Chennai. The entrepreneur is known to be a private person who believes that the product matters, not the people behind it.

However, in actuality, the people behind the product, who orchestrate the growth-driven operations do matter. And in this article, we will list out the education, business journey, net worth and more of Radha Vembu.

Education

Having completed her primary education from National Higher Secondary School from Chennai, she enrolled at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to pursue a degree in industrial management.

Business

Radha Vembu and her brother, Sridhar Vembu, a Padma Shri, co-founded Zoho Corporation with a team of engineers in 1996. Today, the company has grown to employ over 16,000 people and has offices in multiple countries, including the United States, India, and China.

Net Worth

According to Forbes’ real-time Billionaires list, as of April 2023, Radha Vembu’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $2.2 billion, making her one of the richest women in India.

The primary source of Vembu’s wealth is her ownership stake in Zoho Corporation. As the company’s product manager for Zoho Mail, the firm’s email services,, she is responsible for overseeing its day-to-day operations, which includes product development, customer support, and sales.