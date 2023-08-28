Meet R. G. Chandramogan, the MD and Chairman of Hatsun Agro: Know how he founded Arun Ice Creams and his journey of becoming a billionaire

Heartbreak? Period Cramps? Bad day at work? Good day at work? Ice creams can be your companion for any situation. You do not always need a reason to enjoy this creamy goodness. And, bringing a smile to Indian’s faces with its melt-in-mouth and affordable ice creams is Arun, a product of Hatsun Agro. The man leading this mighty corporation is G Chandramogan, the chairman and MD of Hatsun Agro group. From a small ice candy factory to becoming to biggest private-sector dairy company, the journey is remarkable and truly inspiring.

R. G. Chandramogan’s early life

R. G. Chandramogan is a businessman based out of Tamil Nadu. Chandramogan failed the mathematics portion of his pre-university course (PUC), which served as a prerequisite for college study, fifty years ago. A year later, he gave it another go, but this time, he left the room before the test was finished. Chandramogan claims in a Forbes report, “My mind was in turmoil while appearing for those papers.” His family’s declining financial situation as a result of his father’s small-time supply store closing was a major source of his unhappiness. That is when he realised that he needed to map out his course. Among private dairy brands in India, the company’s well-known brands Arun, Arokya, and Hatsun are market leaders in the ice cream, milk, and curd categories. He is a member of the first generation of Thiruthangal, Sivakasi, business owners.

R. G. Chandramogan’s career

It was in the 1970s, when Chandramogan’s father took a bold step by shutting down the family business in Chennai and trying their hands in agriculture and farming. Chandramogan was 21 and he decided to stay back in Chennai and create something of his own. And after a lot of trials and tribulations, he accumulated a capital of Rs 25,000 by taking Rs 12,000 from the bank as a loan and setting up a small factory, as per a report by TOI.

The factory was spread over an area of 250sq ft. in Royapuram, north Chennai. He started his business with three employees, nine push carts, and six tricycles to sell ice creams on a stick in the nearby areas under the brand name Arun Ice Creams. That gave birth to this iconic brand today.

Chandramogan has been associated with the dairy business for over 50 years now and his contribution to Arun has been remarkable. His son, C.Sathyan, serves as managing director of the business. Hatsun receives fresh milk every day directly from around 400,000 farmers dispersed throughout 10,000 communities. Additionally, 42 nations receive dairy ingredients from Hatsun. The products are available across states in India, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Odisha and are only expanding as we speak.

R.G. Chandramogan’s net worth

R.G. Chandramogan, a college dropout who took the leap of faith and started a business from a small factory is now one of the richest men in the country with a net worth of $2.3 billion as per Forbes.