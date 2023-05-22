Meet Priyanka Chaudhary, COO & CFO at Reliance Industries Limited – Jio Studios: Know about her journey & education

Priyanka Chaudhary is the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Reliance Industries Limited – Jio Studios.

Priyanka Chaudhary’s career

Priyanka Chaudhary has worked in finance and accounting roles. As per her LinkedIn profile, she is an “experienced professional with a demonstrated history of working in finance and accounting roles with a specific focus in TMT. Skilled in strategic thinking, converting and executing plans into tangible outcomes, Business planning and analysis, Statutory Audits, SEC financial reporting, Accounting, Acquisitions, Internal Controls, building and scaling teams and working across cultures.”

“Current role encompasses working closely with the leadership team to build the media and entertainment business through organic growth and inorganic partnerships as well as synergising with the Jio mobility business to consolidate Reliance’s position in the fragmented $25 billion media and entertainment industry in India,” she added.

Priyanka Chaudhary’s education

Priyanka Chaudhary went to Delhi University to pursue Bachelor’s in Commerce and has also studied at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

About Reliance

Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s elder son, is the Chairman of Reliance Jio. In 2022, Mukesh Ambani decided to step down as the director of Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL), giving the charge to Akash Ambani.