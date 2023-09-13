Meet Princess Rajyashree Kumari of Bikaner: A professional shooter, an author and recipient of the Arjuna Award; know about her lifestyle, assets, and more

India is a homeland to some of the richest families and legacies of the world. A country with a rich history and vibrant culture that has traces of its colonial history, royal lineages, and modern life, still has living on its land some of the oldest and wealthiest royal families. The Royal family of Bikaner is one such lineage that is being carried forward even today by the successors. Monarchy has been abolished for many years now, but the royal families continue to live a life of opulence, rooted in their heritage. Rajyashree Kumari, born in 1953, hails from the royal family of Bikaner and is the daughter of Dr. Karni Singh, the Maharaja of Bikaner. She is no ordinary princess, but a former shooter and a proud recipient of the Arjuna Award.

Rajyashree Kumari’s early life and family

Rajyashree Kumari of Bikaner was born in Bombay on June 4, 1953. She is the granddaughter of Maharaja Sadul Singhji and the great-granddaughter of Maharaja Ganga Singhji of Bikaner. Her father is Dr. Karni Singh, the Maharaja of Bikaner. She completed her education at Lady Sri Ram College for Women after completing her schooling at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi. She married young, but the marriage ended in divorce because of disagreements. She has a son named Sajjan Sinh and a daughter named Anupama Kumari.

Her great-great grandfather His Highness Maharaja Ganga Singhji of Bikaner was a notable international personality of his day and a brilliant reformer and builder. His Highness Maharaja Sadul Singhji of Bikaner, her grandfather, was the first prince to admit his State to the India Union at the time of Independence, setting an important precedent that encouraged other princes to do the same and eventually resulted in the formation of a United India.Her father, His Highness Dr. Karni Singh, Maharaja of Bikaner, served in the Lok Sabha, the elected House of People, for a continuous 25 years from 1952 to 1977 as an independent member of parliament.

Princess Rajyashree Kumari’s shooting career

Princess Rajyashree Kumari was a professional shooter and took part in competitions. She achieved the rare distinction of winning the National Air Rifle Championship for shooters younger than twelve when she was just seven years old.

She was placed first in the open Ladies Trap Shooting Championships at the 16th National Shooting Championships and third in the open Trap Shooting Championships. At the individual clay pigeon trap shooting event at the II Asian Shooting Championships in Seoul, Korea.

Princess Rajyashree Kumari’s- a true modern princess

Hailing from a family that has for generations been prominent in the country’s growth through various ventures, the Princess has also for years now been involved in a variety of charity work. She serves as the chairperson of several trusts, including the Maharaja Ganga Singhji Trust, the Karni Singhji Foundation Trust, the Karni Charitable Fund Trust, the Anupama Kumari Public Charitable Trust, and the Maharaja Dr. Karni Singh Memorial Foundation and Rajyashree Kumari of Bikaner Religious & Charitable Trust.

She is working in projects that involve upgrading and renovating the hotel Lallgarh Palace. She ordered a brand-new, specially designed structure for the Sri Sadul Museum and is currently putting up the Museum in the new structure.In order to preserve old historical items like Sanskrit manuscripts, Bhais, photo albums, etc., and to make it possible for researchers from India and outside to conduct studies, she established a special archival division at the Lallgarh Palace.

She is a princess of many talents. The Lallgarh Palace – Home of the Maharajas of Bikaner, The Maharajas of Bikaner, and Palace of Clouds – A Memoir, are three novels written by her.

In 1975, she established the Rajyashree Kumari of Bikaner Religious and Charitable Trust, which awards young schoolgirls scholarships for higher education. In 1999, she established the Maharaja Dr. Karni Singhji Memorial Foundation in honour of her late father. This organisation helps young children who need life-saving surgery and supplies the Pediatric department of the P.B.M hospital in Bikaner with essential life-saving equipment.

The Princess also participates in projects related to the restoration and preservation of historical sites, including ancestral forts, palaces, and antique cenotaphs. She is a life member of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and a member of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India.