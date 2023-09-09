Meet Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar from the house of Mewar; Know how she founded ‘Friends of Mewar’, about her journey, net worth, and more

In the heart of Rajasthan’s regal city of Udaipur, where history whispers through every palace and alley, Padmaja Kumari Parmar is making her own mark. As the daughter of the House of Mewar, one of the world’s oldest reigning dynasties, her life story is as enchanting as the palaces that dot the cityscape. Beyond her royal lineage, Padmaja is a woman of substance, dedicating her life to philanthropy, hospitality, and health causes that span continents.

Join us on a journey through the life and endeavors of Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar.

A dynasty steeped in history

The House of Mewar, founded in 734 AD, stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Indian royalty. Padmaja Kumari Parmar, the torchbearer of this remarkable dynasty, embodies the grace and grandeur of her heritage. But she is more than just a princess; she is a modern-day royal with a vision for a brighter future.

Source: padmajakumariparmar.com

In 2013, Padmaja formed Friends of Mewar in memory of her grandfather, who had founded the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation in India in 1969. The organisation, which has its headquarters in Boston, works to protect cultural heritage, give people access to preventative healthcare, and advance women’s emancipation and education.

Taking forward the legacy

Stepping into the footsteps of her ancestors, Padmaja is the third generation of heritage hoteliers at the Historic Resort Hotels, commonly known as the HRH Group of Hotels. These opulent palace-hotels, located in Udaipur, have been meticulously preserved to offer guests an authentic royal experience. As the Executive Director of Business Development for the HRH Group, Padmaja is taking this regal experience to the global stage.

Source: padmajakumariparmar.com

Padmaja Kumari Parmar’s journey began at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in New York, where she coordinated hospitality for top-tier guests. Her experiences in the United States have equipped her to bring fresh perspectives to the HRH Group. Her global travels and participation in major travel shows have solidified her position as a leader in the hospitality industry.

Influence

Padmaja Kumari Parmar’s reach extends far beyond the palace walls. She serves on advisory boards at prestigious institutions like the MS Chadha Center for Global India at Princeton University and the Global Health and Service Advisory Council at Harvard Medical School. Her influence also extends to the Bvlgari Hotel and Resorts, London, where she is a board member, contributing to the luxury hospitality industry.

Source: padmajakumariparmar.com

Diabetes and heritage

Source: padmajakumariparmar.com

Padmaja’s personal journey with Type 1 Diabetes has fueled her passion for health advocacy. She uses her platform to inspire others while breaking down barriers and dispelling myths surrounding diabetes. Her dedication to preserving heritage is further exemplified by her spearheading an exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art.

Marriage

After her marriage to Dr. Kush Parmar, Padmaja relocated to Boston but continues to be the bridge between her ancestral home in Udaipur and her new life in the United States. Her role in enhancing the business presence of the HRH Group in the United States, Latin American countries, and the European Union underscores her commitment to promoting Indian hospitality on a global scale.

Her attendance at prestigious events like the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summits and her participation in global initiatives, including the Fourth Annual Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network, showcase her dedication to making a positive impact on the world stage.

Passion

Beyond her royal duties and philanthropic work, Padmaja enjoys a diverse range of interests. A member of the Cricket Club of India, she shares a love for sports with her family. Her passion for travel, cinema, swimming, tennis, and horse-riding adds depth to her multifaceted persona.

Philantrophy

Padmaja’s commitment to philanthropy extends to her roles as a Trustee of Alakh Nayan Mandir, an Udaipur-based charitable trust dedicated to eye-care, and her involvement in uplifting women through organizations like Seva Mandir.

Source: padmajakumariparmar.com

Net worth and assests

The king, a member of a noble family, is the owner of the HRH Group of Hotels, a business with a value of Rs 50 crore. Additionally, the royal family is known for leasing palaces like Fateh Prakash Palace and the Taj Group of Hotels. In addition, the royal family is the proprietors of the lavish Jag Mandir Island Palace, which is located on Lake Pichola.

Source: padmajakumariparmar.com

In the world of royalty, Padmaja Kumari Parmar stands out not just for her lineage but for her tireless commitment to making the world a better place. Her journey from the palaces of Udaipur to the global stage is a testament to her unwavering dedication to heritage preservation, healthcare access, women’s empowerment, and the enduring spirit of humanity. Padmaja Kumari Parmar is a modern-day princess whose actions speak louder than her royal title, and her impact knows no boundaries.