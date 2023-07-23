Meet Princess Mriganka Singh, the great-granddaughter of the last ruling king of J&K; know about her connections with Jyotiraditya Scindia & Captain Amarinder Singh

Today we have brought to you the life of a young woman who bears the rich legacy of a bygone era. Princess Mriganka Singh, the great-granddaughter of Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir, is charting her own unique trajectory as a talented furniture designer and a prominent member of India’s high society. Born into a family steeped in royal history and politics, Mriganka’s life has been a tapestry of diverse ventures and noble pursuits.

The royal lineage

Born to Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh and Yuvrani Chitrangada Raje Singh of Jammu and Kashmir, Mriganka’s family tree intertwines with several esteemed royal families of India. She is the grand daughter of politician Karan Singh. Her mother, Chitrangada Raje, hails from the Scindia royal family of Gwalior, making Mriganka the niece of Maharaj Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent political figure.

A Royal Abode Transformed

The roots of Mriganka’s lineage run deep into the history of Jammu and Kashmir. Her family’s Srinagar estate, once the residence of Maharaja Hari Singh himself, has witnessed a fascinating transformation. From a century-old English-style villa to a boutique hotel named Karan Mahal, the estate now welcomes visitors with five guest rooms and three luxurious suites. The legacy of her ancestors lives on in this majestic abode, where the echoes of a regal past can still be felt.

Entrepreneurship and Creativity

Despite being born into royalty, Mriganka has carved her path as a successful entrepreneur and artist. Armed with a degree in communication design from LASALLE College of the Arts, Singapore, she embraced her passion for design and founded her furniture brand. Her eye for aesthetics and creativity has earned her accolades as a talented furniture designer, showcasing her ability to blend traditional elements with contemporary sensibilities. An artist herself, she dabbles in photography and indulges in her love for polo, making her a versatile personality with a flair for the arts and sports.

Diacolor

The world of high-end jewelry also captivates Mriganka. She has been actively involved with Diacolor, a prestigious jewelry brand that adds vibrant colors to investment diamonds. As an ambassador, she not only promotes the brand’s campaigns but also anchors various celebrated events.

But Princess Mriganka’s accomplishments do not stop there. She is a prominent figure in the world of jewelry design, where she has found her calling as a furniture designer. Her artistic eye and creative vision have found a home at Diacolor, a prestigious jewelry brand known for adding color to investment diamonds. Under the leadership of Rishabh Tongya, Diacolor pushes the boundaries of traditional jewelry designs, combining exceptional gemstones to create contemporary masterpieces.

A Royal Wedding

In a wedding that captured the imagination of many, Princess Mriganka Singh tied the knot with Nirwan Singh, the grandson of Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief, Captain Amarinder Singh. The celebration saw dignitaries from erstwhile royal families of Patiala, Jammu and Kashmir, Gwalior, and other prominent regions attending and blessing the newlyweds. The union served as a poignant reminder of the rich cultural tapestry that weaves through India’s history.

Philanthropy

Beyond her artistic pursuits, Princess Mriganka is deeply connected to philanthropy. She is actively involved in a Delhi-based charity that was set up by her grandmother to support underprivileged children.

Beyond her accomplishments as a designer and ambassador, Mriganka Singh is a woman of diverse interests. Her love for polo, modeling, and page three parties reflects her dynamic personality and zest for life. With a keen eye on the future and a heart deeply connected to her heritage, Mriganka is poised to make her mark as a modern-day princess.

In a world where tradition and modernity dance hand in hand, Princess Mriganka Singh stands tall as a symbol of grace, heritage, and entrepreneurship. Embracing her royal lineage while charting her individual journey, she exemplifies the essence of India’s rich past and vibrant future. As she carries forward the legacy of her ancestors, the world watches in awe of this young princess who has embraced her roots and set her sights on a future as splendid as her regal past.