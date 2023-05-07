scorecardresearch
Meet Princess Esra Birgen, wife of the late Mukarram Jah; Know about her life, assets, and more

Who is Princess Esra Birgen? Know about her

Princess Esra Birgen belongs to the Asaf Jah Dynasty of Hyderabad. She married the late Mukarram Jah, the eighth Nizam of Hyderabad in 1959. She is technically a princess by marriage and not by birth. Mukarram Jah had a net worth of Rs 100 crore and owned six palaces. He died on January 14, 2023. He owned six lavish palaces – including Hyderabad’s historic Falaknuma and Chowmahalla palaces.

Mukarram Jah went to the Doon School in Dehradun. He also studied at the London School of Economics and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Princess Esra Birgen’s family

Princess Esra and Mukkaram Jah were married for 15 years. They have a son Azmet and a daughter Shekhya. Currently, she lives in London.

Princess Esra Birgen’s life

Born in 1936, Princess Esra Jah is credited with the restoration of the Chowmahalla and Falaknuma palaces. For the unversed, the former was opened to the public while the latter was leased as a luxury hotel to the Taj Group. She had taken help from known architect Rahul Mehrotra to restore the Chowmahalla Palace. It involved tasks like stabilising the existing structure, reconstitution damaged and collapsed, restoration of external and internal spaces, and adding new elements.

First published on: 07-05-2023 at 10:00 IST

