Meet Praveen Sood, the new CBI director: Know about his journey, education & more

Praveen Sood is a 1986-batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre.

Who is Praveen Sood? Know everything about him. (Image Credit: Twitter/@DgpKarnataka)

Praveen Sood has been appointed as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years.

Praveen Sood’s career

Praveen Sood is a 1986 batch IPS officer. Currently, he is serving as the DGP of Karnataka. He was appointed as the state DGP three years ago. For the unversed, he will be taking over from current chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal after the completion of his tenure.

Praveen Sood’s name was finalized after the high-level committee shortlisted three senior IPS officers for the post of CBI director.

Here’s how a CBI Director selected

The CBI Director is selected by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, and the CJI for a fixed tenure of two years. The tenure can be extended up to five years.

Praveen Sood’s education

Praveen Sood hails from Himachal Pradesh and is an alumnus of IIT Delhi. As per reports, he was to retire in May 2024, but will now get a two-year fixed tenure.

First published on: 14-05-2023 at 15:33 IST

