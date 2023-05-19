Meet Prathap Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospitals: Know about his journey, education & net worth

Prathap Reddy, an Indian entrepreneur and cardiologist founded Apollo Hospitals. In 1991, the billionaire was awarded the Padma Bhushan and in 2010 received the Padma Vibhushan –India’s second-highest civilian award.

Prathap Reddy’s life and family

Prathap Reddy was married at an early age. His wife belongs to his own community and social background. The couple are the parents of four children – The eldest daughter Preetha Reddy and the third daughter Shobana Kamineni are executive vice chairpersons. Prathap Reddy’s second daughter Suneeta Reddy is the managing director and the youngest, Sangita Reddy is the joint managing director.

Shobana Kamineni’s daughter Upasana is married to Ram Charan. He is one of the most famous actors in Telugu cinema.

Prathap Reddy’s education

Prathap Reddy went to the Stanley Medical College in Chennai for his medical education. He worked at Massachusetts General Hospital. That’s not all, the entrepreneur also practiced medicine at Boston Missouri State Chest Hospital, USA.

Prathap Reddy’s career

Founded in 1983 as the first corporate healthcare provider in India, Apollo Hospital opened its first branch in Chennai. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise also operates diagnostic centres, pharmacies, primary care, telehealth clinics, and digital healthcare services among others through its subsidiaries. It all began with 150 beds and with Prathap Reddy’s hard work and determination, Apollo Hospital transformed India’s healthcare landscape.

He is also the Founder of Lanka Hospitals, located at Baseline Road near Central Colombo.

Prathap Reddy’s net worth

Prathap Reddy has an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion, as per Forbes.