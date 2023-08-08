Meet Prabhkiran Singh and Siddharth Munot, the IITians who are earning crores with their ‘Bewakoof’ idea and are the trendsetters of merchandise in India

In a world of chic and classy fashion portals, one Indian start-up decided to break the mould and promote the idea of being fashionably silly. Bewakoof.com, founded by Prabhakaran Singh and Siddharth Munot in 2012, has become India’s largest D2C fashion e-commerce platform. Their journey is nothing short of inspiring, filled with ups and downs, and ultimately culminating in the tremendous success of their unique brand.

The birth of a vision:

Prabhakaran Singh and Siddharth Munot, both civil engineering graduates from IIT Bombay, always dreamed of doing something of their own. Their entrepreneurial journey began while sitting outside their college, brainstorming ideas to start a venture that would stand out from the crowd.

Source: Twitter

In April 2012, Bewakoof was born with a vision to create an impact through innovation, honesty, and thoughtfulness. The brand started as a clothing company, offering trendy and contemporary apparel that resonated with the millennials. But it didn’t stop there; Bewakoof soon diversified its portfolio, including mobile phone covers, premium glass covers, electronic audio, bags & backpacks, notebooks, and more.

The fashionably silly idea

What sets Bewakoof apart is its ability to create light-hearted, fun, and quirky everyday outfits that capture the spirit of today’s generation. Their merchandise is complemented by intriguing Bewakoof quotes that add a unique touch to their products. Moreover, the pocket-friendly prices and the catchy name further contribute to its popularity.

The brand’s innovative ideas and captivating catalog grabbed the attention of Bollywood and major production houses, leading to collaborations with blockbuster movies like ‘Gunday,’ ‘Bewakoofiyan,’ ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ ‘Boss,’ and ‘Sholay.’ It became a favorite of production houses like Yash Raj Films (YRF), Red Chillies, Eros, T-Series, Viacom18, Excel Entertainment, and Zee TV. Additionally, Bewakoof gained popularity internationally through collaborations with iconic brands like Disney, Marvel, DC, Archie, Garfield, SpongeBob, and more.

Prabhkiran Singh and Siddharth Munot education and career

Prabhkiran Singh, born in 1990, pursued a Bachelor of Technology degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Bombay from 2007 to 2011. He always had an entrepreneurial itch and dreamed of joining the Indian cricket team, but fate had other plans for him. After an unsuccessful stint with his first venture, khadke gLASSI, he co-founded Bewakoof in April 2012. Today, the brand boasts an average monthly sales figure of 650,000 products and a customer base of over 4 million.

Source: LinkedIn

Siddharth Munot, also a B.Tech engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, embarked on his entrepreneurial journey by co-founding Munot Networks LLP before co-founding Bewakoof. Alongside Bewakoof, he also co-founded Machau Farms LLP and Machau Industries LLP.

Source: LinkedIn

A Clever Name for a Clever Brand

Choosing the name Bewakoof.com was no accident. Prabhkiran Singh and Siddharth Munot wanted something funny, clever, and appealing to the youth. As they developed the brand, they decided to launch it around April Fool’s Day, thus adding a touch of humor and playfulness to their venture.

While the domain was registered in 2010, the site’s development began in 2011, and it was finally launched at the end of January 2012.

The path to success

The founders’ vision of creating something fun and humorous for today’s generation, especially college students, struck a chord with the masses. Bewakoof.com rapidly gained popularity and became India’s largest D2C brand, raking in impressive revenue of $28.33 million in 2020.

Their product range, including their best-selling ‘Ghanta’ collection of t-shirts for college students, resonated with their target audience aged 16 to 34. The brand’s website received half-a-million visitors per month, driven primarily by their engaging social media channels.

The founders’ determination and dedication led them to secure institutional angel funding from notable names like Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and Former IDFC Securities MD, Nikhil Vora.