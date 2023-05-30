Meet Poonam Juneja, Director at Mankind Pharma & wife of Ramesh Juneja who sold her Delhi property for Rs 91 crore: Know about her lifestyle & family

Poonam Juneja is a Director at Mankind Pharma and the wife of Ramesh Juneja, Chairman of the company. She has recently sold a bungalow in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar for Rs 91 crore.

The property was purchased by three members of the Malhotra family – Dhruv Malhotra, Daksh Malhotra, and Ranjana Malhotra, under the banner of Everest Pressure and Vacuum Systems.

Poonam Juneja’s family

Poonam Juneja’s son Arjun Juneja heads the international operations of the company. He went to the University of Strathclyde for his education.

Who is Ramesh Juneja?

Ramesh C Juneja is an Indian billionaire and the Chairman of Mankind Pharma. He is one of the richest Indians as per Forbes and has a net worth of $4.2 billion. He founded privately held Mankind Pharma with his younger brother Rajeev in 1995. Mankind Pharma is a low-cost generics champion generating most of its $1 billion revenue in India. The company also makes popular brands of condoms and pregnancy test kits.

About Poonam Juneja’s Delhi property deal

As per the Economic Times, Poonam Juneja and the family paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.85 crore. The deal took place shortly after the Income Tax department had conducted a tax raid on the company. Spread over 1,200 square yards, the building was 1,501 square meters, as per the transaction documents accessed by ET.

About Mankind Pharma

Earlier in May, Mankind Pharma had launched an Initial Public Offering and made its stock exchange debut. For the unversed, the Income Tax department conducted a raid on the premises of Mankind Pharma over allegations of tax evasion.