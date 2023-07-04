Meet PB Balaji: An IIM graduate and a financial trailblazer leading Tata Motors and reigning as the highest-paid CFO in the Tata Group

In the fast-paced world of automotive manufacturing and financial world, PB Balaji is a renowned name that came to the spotlight in recent years. Tata Motors in November 2017 appointed P.B. Balaji as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a strategic move aimed at enhancing financial performance and strengthening operations across the various entities within the company. Balaji’s journey to this coveted position is one marked by remarkable achievements, financial acumen, and a commitment to excellence. It was not a while ago that he became highest-paid CFO within the Tata Group where his contributions have been pivotal in steering the economic turnaround of Tata Motors. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades and a wealth of experience in global finance, Balaji is poised to make a significant impact on Tata Motors’ financial trajectory.

Here’s the story of PB Balaji, the highest paid CFO in the Tata motors history…

Early years- a leader from IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta

Balaji’s journey to the top of the corporate ladder has been one marked by relentless ambition and unwavering determination. He completed his graduation with a mechanical engineering degree from IIT Chennai and a PGDM from IIM Kolkata, Balaji embarked on his life changing career with Unilever in 1995. Over the years, he honed his financial acumen through various roles across Asian markets, Switzerland, the UK, and India.

His expertise in corporate finance caught the attention of Unilever, where he held the position of Chief Accountant at the company’s headquarters in London. This experience exposed him to the intricacies of managing finances for a global conglomerate, equipping him with the skills needed to navigate complex financial landscapes.

Tata group’s generous payout to Balaji reflects the reversal in fortune of Tata Motors, which was riddled with continuous losses.

Source: IIM Kolkata

Reflecting on his college days at IIT Chennai, Balaji recalls his initiation into leadership roles. The substandard quality of food at the institute’s mess prompted him to contest for the position of mess secretary, an experience that showcased his early leadership skills. Later, during his time at IIM Kolkata, Balaji faced similar food-related challenges but decided against another stint as a mess secretary, recognizing the limited impact it would have on improving the situation.

Entry into financial world:

Embarking on his professional voyage as a management trainee in May 1993, Balaji’s career has been a testament to unwavering dedication and exceptional achievements. Over the course of two decades, he has traversed diverse roles in finance and supply chain, leaving an indelible mark on the organizations he has served.

Balaji’s exceptional rise led him to become the VP of Finance for Unilever America, Supply Chain, stationed in Switzerland. In this pivotal role, he was entrusted with overseeing the financial aspects of an impressive 18 billion-dollar supply chain.

In 2014, Balaji assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer at Hindustan Unilever, an enterprise with an annual turnover of $6 billion. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in shaping the financial strategy of the company, ensuring sustained growth and profitability. His exceptional leadership and financial stewardship earned him widespread recognition within the industry.

Amid the global headwinds and a challenging backdrop, India appears to be the silver lining and is poised to leapfrog into the future, said Nitin Paranjpe. Image: Reuters

Before his venture into the realms of Switzerland and London, Balaji left an indelible mark in the corporate landscape of India and the Asia-Pacific region. As the VP of Finance for the Home and Personal Care business in India, he exhibited exceptional financial acumen, guiding the company to achieve remarkable growth and success. Additionally, as the Vice President of Treasury for the AAR region, based in Singapore, Balaji showcased his expertise in managing financial resources and optimizing treasury operations.

The Transformation Journey with Tata Motors:

Fast Forward to 2017, fate brought Balaji to bring his expertise and strategic vision to Tata Motors, an organization synonymous with the Tata Group’s legacy of excellence. His appointment came at a crucial juncture, as Tata Motors aimed to strengthen its financial performance and regain market dominance.

Tata Group is one of the biggest companies in the world. Source: Reuters

Guenter Butschek, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Motors, expressed confidence in Balaji’s ability to spearhead the transformational journey of the company. Balaji’s mandate included driving top-line growth, market share expansion, cost reduction initiatives, and efficiency improvements to secure the company’s financial future.

Through his strategic vision and financial expertise, Balaji made significant strides in revitalizing Tata Motors’ automotive business, positioning it for success within the $128 billion Mumbai-based conglomerate.

Financial Leadership and Recognition:

During FY23, Balaji’s remarkable accomplishments earned him the distinction of being the highest-paid CFO within the Tata Group. His remuneration stood at an impressive Rs 16.73 crore, a 31% increase from his previous year’s package of Rs 12.73 crore. This recognition underscores the impact of Balaji’s financial stewardship on Tata Motors’ economic turnaround and growth.

Earning the Top Spot:

Balaji’s ascent to the top spot among CFOs within the Tata Group can also be attributed to the marginal decline in the remuneration of Koushik Chatterjee, the Executive Director and CFO of Tata Steel. Chatterjee, the highest-paid CFO in the group during FY22, received remuneration of Rs 14.21 crore in FY23, representing a 6% decline from his previous year’s package of Rs 15.17 crore. The decline was in line with the decrease in profit after tax for Tata Steel, which slumped to a fifth during FY23 compared to FY22.

A Glimpse into the Future:

As P.B. Balaji prepares to embark on his new assignment, the automotive world eagerly anticipates the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to Tata Motors. His sharp financial acumen, combined with his keen understanding of global markets, positions him as a key catalyst in shaping the company’s future success.

Balaji’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring finance professionals worldwide. His ability to rise through the ranks, leveraging his expertise and unwavering commitment, exemplifies the potential for growth and achievement within the corporate sphere.

Balaji’s dedication to his demanding work schedule often necessitates sacrifices, including his beloved hobby of photography. However, he remains attuned to the beauty that surrounds him, capturing moments that resonate with his discerning eye and building a cherished collection of photographs. During weekends, he finds solace and rejuvenation through the simple pleasures of cooking and indulging in the captivating narratives of Tamil and Hindi cinema. As he immerses himself in the soul-stirring melodies composed by RD Burman and Salil Choudhury, Balaji finds a welcome respite from the demands of his professional life, savoring moments of tranquility and joy.

P.B. Balaji’s as CFO of Tata Motors has brought forth a new era of financial transformation and success within the company. His strategic vision, financial expertise, and dedication to excellence have been instrumental in driving Tata Motors’ economic turnaround and growth. Balaji’s position as the highest-paid CFO in the Tata Group is a testament to his exceptional leadership and the significant impact he has made on the organization. As he continues to steer Tata Motors toward future success, Balaji’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring finance professionals, showcasing the possibilities of growth and achievement within the corporate world.