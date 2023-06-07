Meet Pavel Durov, the owner of messaging app Telegram: Know about his journey, lifestyle & net worth

Pavel Durov, the Russian-born French-Emirati entrepreneur is the founder and owner of messaging app Telegram. The app has more than 700 million monthly active users worldwide. Telegram is free to use and it competes with apps like WhatsApp.

Pavel Durov’s life and career

Pavel Durov had to leave Russia after he refused to cooperate with the Russian secret service and give them encrypted data of his first social network users. In 2021, he decided to become a French citizen and moved himself and Telegram to Dubai in 2017. For the unversed, Pavel Durov is the younger brother of Nikolai Durov.

Pavel Durov is also the founder of another social networking site – VK.

Pavel Durov’s education

In 2006, Pavel Durov went to the Saint Petersburg State University for his graduation. He received a first-class degree. His early life and career can be best assessed through books like The Durov Code and The True Story of VK and its Creator.

Pavel Durov’s lifestyle

Pavel Durov is a teetotaler and vegetarian. He claims to have an ascetic lifestyle, and believes in promoting freedom from personal possessions.

In 2011, he donated a million dollars to the Wikimedia Foundation on his birthday.

Pavel Durov’s net worth

According to Forbes, Pavel Durov has an estimated net worth of $ 11.5 billion.