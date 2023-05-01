Meet Pankaj and Radhika Oswal, the couple who bought one of the world’s most expensive house

Indo-Swiss billionaire couple, Pankaj and Radhika Oswal have beautifully created an architectural masterpiece ‘Villa Vari’ which is currently rated as one of the world’s top 10 most expensive houses that’s worth a whopping $200 million.

Belonging originally to Greek businesswoman, socialite, and heiress to the Onassis fortune, Christina Onassis, the Swiss mansion has been lavishly transformed by the Oswals with opulent and exotic furnishings from across the world under the guidance of world-famous interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes, who has previously designed the iconic Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas, Mandarin Oriental and Leela Hotels.

Exuding extravagance and luxe glamour, this bespoke countryside retreat spans across 40,000 square meters and overlooks the snow-capped peaks of Mt Blanc. Set in the Swiss village of Gingins and located just 15 minutes from the lakeside city of Geneva, Villa Vari, is presently the largest property in Canton Of Vaud.

True jet setters, the forty something power couple Pankaj and Radhika Oswal have resided in Switzerland for the past decade with their talented daughters, Vasundhara, aged 24, and 18-year-old Ridi, and together they have recently moved into their incredible new home ‘Villa Vari’ that is named after their beloved children.

Vasundhara who majored in finance with distinction, and has since gone on to become Executive Director of PRO Industries’ and Director General of ‘Axis Minerals’. Ridi is studying chemical engineering at a university in London, and has established herself as a successful singer-songwriter in the Indo-Western pop space.

Despite being worth over $3 billion USD, the Pankaj Oswal family, who own a noteworthy business portfolio comprising of petrochemicals, real estate, fertilisers, and mining, have always preferred to stay away from the limelight.

The multibillion-dollar global conglomerate ‘Oswal Group Global’ houses companies such as ‘PRO Industries PTE LTD’, which also owns the largest state-of-the-art ethanol plant in East Africa as well as ‘Axis Minerals’, one of the largest bauxite mining projects in West Africa, and the world’s largest liquid ammonia production company ‘Burrup Fertilizers’ in Australia. Away from business, the family’s dream was to renovate ‘Villa Vari’ and transform it into an impressive estate that reflects their Indian heritage with a sense of style, sparkle, and excitement.