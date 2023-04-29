Meet Padma Shri Dilip Shanghvi, a visionary who transformed Indian healthcare industry: Know about his journey, education, net worth and more

Dilip Shangvi, the mastermind behind one of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, is a visionary entrepreneur who has transformed the healthcare industry with his innovative solutions. From humble beginnings in Amreli, Gujarat, Dilip Shangvi has become one of the wealthiest and most influential people in India.

In this article, we will take a look at Shanghvi’s journey, family, education, net worth and more.

Dilip Shanghvi: Journey

Sanghvi was born on October 1, 1955, in Amreli, Gujarat, India. At just 27 years old, Shanghvi started his business in 1983 when he founded Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited with a capital investment of only Rs 10,000. He started the company with the aim of producing and selling affordable medicines to people in India, where access to healthcare was limited due to high prices of medicines.

Dilip Shanghvi: Education

Shanghvi graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calcutta.

Dilip Shanghvi: Business

Shanghvi is the founder and managing director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Sun Pharma has since grown to become one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India.

Sun Pharma manufactures and sells a wide range of generic and branded pharmaceutical products in India and other countries. The company derives 65% of its $5.1 billion annual revenue from international markets.

Dilip Shanghvi: Family

Dilip Shanghvi comes from a business family in Amreli, Gujarat. He is married to Vibha Shanghvi, and they have two children, Aalok Shanghvi and Vidhi Shanghvi, both of whom work at their father’s company.

Dilip Shanghvi: Net Worth

According to Forbes, Dilip Shanghvi’s net worth as of 2023 is approximately $15.9 billion, making him the seventh-richest person in India.

Dilip Shanghvi: Lifestyle

Dilip Shanghvi is known for his low-key lifestyle and prefers to stay out of the public eye. He is known to be a very private person and does not frequently attend high-profile events or make public appearances.

Dilip Shanghvi: Philanthropy

Dilip Shanghvi is actively involved in philanthropic activities through the Sun Foundation, which supports various causes, including healthcare, education, and disaster relief. The foundation has also supported initiatives in the fields of art, culture, and sports.