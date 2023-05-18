scorecardresearch
Meet Niranjan Hiranandani, MD of Hiranandani Group: Know about his career, journey & net worth

Indian property tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani cofounded Hiranandani Group with brother Surendra, who now runs his independent venture.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Niranjan Hiranandani? Know everything about him

Niranjan Hiranandani is the co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group. The Indian billionaire businessman and his family control the privately owned Hiranandani Group.

Niranjan Hiranandani’s early life

Born in Mumbai, Niranjan Hiranandani and his family are of Sindhi heritage. Lakhumal Hiranand Hiranandani, his father, was an ENT surgeon and a recipient of the Government of India’s Padma Bhushan Award. He has two brothers – Navin and Surendra.

Niranjan Hiranandani’s career

Niranjan Hiranandani began his career as an accounting teacher. He opened his first business – a textile weaving unit in Kandivali, Mumbai in 1981. With the help of his brother Surendra, Niranjan Hiranandani managed to buy 250 acres of land in Powai in 1985. He began his real estate business under the name Hiranandani Gardens. The company also has Hiranandani Constructions, Hiranandani Estate, and Hiranandani Hospital which opened in 2006.

Niranjan Hiranandani is also the founder and chairman of Yotta Infrastructure. The company has launched the world’s second-largest data center, NM1 in its Integrated Yotta Data Center Park at Navi Mumbai. The business tycoon is married to Kamal Hiranandani. They have two children – a daughter Priya, and a son Darshan. Priya is married to a London-based businessman called Cyrus Vandrevala. Darshan is married to Neha Jhalani, daughter of Delhi-based businessman Pradeep Jhalani and Shabnam Jhalani.

Niranjan Hiranandani’s education

Niranjan Hiranandani went to Campion School, Mumbai. He pursued a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Mumbai’s Sydenham College. For the unversed, he is a chartered accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Niranjan Hiranandani’s net worth

Niranjan Hiranandani has an estimated net worth of $ 1.5 billion, Forbes reported.

First published on: 18-05-2023 at 17:34 IST

