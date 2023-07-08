Meet Nina Kothari: The lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani who is a chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals, a multi-crore company

We are obsessed with the lifestyle of the family members of India’s richest family- the Ambanis. While a few members of the reliance-maker family manage to remain in the limelight, there are some who does not even appear in media.

So, we bring to you, Nina Kothari, the lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani. While her brother’s name resonates worldwide as one of the wealthiest individuals, Nina has quietly built her own empire and carved a niche for herself in the business world as the Chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited.

Nina Kothari, born into the esteemed Ambani family, is the daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, the visionary founder of Reliance Industries. Her journey as an entrepreneur began in 2003 when she founded a coffee and food chain called Javagreen. Although Javagreen may not have achieved the same level of recognition as other major coffee chains, it showcased Nina’s entrepreneurial spirit and determination.

However, tragedy struck Nina’s life when her husband, businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari, succumbed to cancer in 2015. Left with the responsibility of raising their two children, Arjun and Nayantara, Nina found herself faced with a difficult decision. Rather than shying away from the challenge, she embraced it and took the helm of the family business, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited.

Kothari business

Nina Kothari’s appointment as Chairperson on April 8, 2015, marked a turning point in her life. It signaled her readiness to lead and navigate the complex world of corporate affairs. With determination and resilience, she steered the company towards continued success, solidifying its position as a flagship enterprise of the HC Kothari Group. Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited stands tall in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, serving as a testament to Nina’s unwavering dedication.

Beyond her role as Chairperson, Nina’s influence extends to other business ventures under the HC Kothari Group umbrella. Kothari Petrochemicals Limited and Kothari Safe Deposits Limited are just a few examples of the diversified portfolio she oversees. Her expertise and acumen in managing these ventures have been instrumental in their growth and prosperity.

What sets Nina Kothari apart from her prominent family members is her aversion to the limelight. While she attends Ambani family gatherings and other high-profile events, she has mastered the art of remaining invisible to the media’s prying eyes. Photographs of her are scarce, and her public appearances are few and far between. This intentional avoidance of the spotlight has only fueled the intrigue surrounding her and added to her enigmatic aura.

Arjun, the eldest son of Kothari, serves as the Managing Director of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited, working alongside his mother to uphold and expand their family legacy. Nayantara, daughter of Nina on the other hand is married Shamit Bhartia, the son of Shyam and Shobhana Bhartia, and grandson of KK Birla.

In 2019, Arjun took a step further into his personal life, tying the knot with Anandita Mariwala, the daughter of Rajen and Anjali Mariwala from the prestigious Marico family. This union further strengthens the bonds between two influential business families, furthering their shared vision of entrepreneurship and success.

Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari holds two stocks publicly and has a net worth of more than Rs 52.4 crores, according to corporate shareholdings.

According to ICICI direct, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is in the Sugar sector is having a Market Capitalization worth Rs. 68,247.55 crores, it was incorporated in the year 1960. It has reported consolidated sales of Rs. 90.86 crores in June’2021.