Meet Nilanjan Roy, CFO at Infosys; Know about his salary, education, career & more

Nilanjan Roy is a part of the four-person core which forms Infosys’ leadership team, alongside Salil Parekh, Ravi Kumar S, and Mohit Joshi.

Who is Nilanjan Roy?

Nilanjan Roy serves as Chief Financial Officer at Infosys. He is a part of the four-person core which forms Infosys’ leadership team, alongside Salil Parekh, Mohit Joshi, and Ravi Kumar S.

Nilanjan Roy, a chartered accountant is the Chief Financial Officer of India’s fourth biggest company Infosys. He successfully managed the company during the pandemic.

In February 2023, Infosys had a market value of Rs 660,879 crore, Business Insider reported. As of March 2023, the market cap of Infosys stands at Rs 5.7 lakh crore.

Nilanjan Roy’s education

The Infosys CFO went to Delhi University for his Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.). He is also a Chartered Accountant.

Nilanjan Roy’s career

Before joining Infosys, Nilanjan Roy was a top telecom executive and he was serving as the Global Chief Financial Officer of Bharti Airtel. For over 13 years, he was managing the financial operations for India and Africa. He has also worked with the FMCG giant Unilever for over 15 years, working in US and Europe apart from India.

Nilanjan Roy’s salary

In 2022, Nilanjan Roy’s annual remuneration increased by 37 per cent. For the Financial Year 2021, his remuneration had risen by 13 per cent. As per the compensation analytics firm Economic Research Institute, his total compensation in 2022 was $1,108,194 (around Rs 9 crore).

First published on: 31-03-2023 at 09:30 IST

