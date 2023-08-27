Meet Neville Noel Tata, the lesser-known scion of Tata family who is nephew of Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry; he joined Westside founded by his grandmother Simone

As the former chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata’s influence on the nation’s commerce is undeniable. However, in the shadow of this towering figure lies a young scion, Neville Tata, whose journey through the business world has begun to captivate attention.

Who is Neville Tata?

Neville Tata is not just another businessman; he is a direct link to the Tata lineage, being the son of Noel Naval Tata, himself an eminent industrialist and the half-brother of Ratan Tata. Born to Aloo Mistry, sister of the late Tata Group chief Cyrus Mistry, Neville grew up within the heart of the Tata family, inheriting values that blend entrepreneurial spirit and integrity. He is married to Manasi Kirloskar, the scion of a prominent business family herself.

With lineage running deep within the business families, we have now brought this member of the Tata family to light.

Early Life

Graduating from the Bayes Business School, Neville Tata embarked on a journey to carve his niche in the business world. In 2016, he joined Trent, a company with deep-rooted family ties – it was founded by his grandmother Simone Tata and is currently led by his father, Noel Tata. Within Trent, Neville took on the mantle of overseeing operations for the Zudio stores, a popular fashion retail brand with a presence across west and south India. His strategic acumen and commitment to excellence have propelled Zudio’s growth under his management.

Wedding with Manasi Kirloskar

The story of Neville Tata is intertwined with that of Manasi Kirloskar, the daughter of industrialist Vikram Kirloskar. Their union in 2019 marked the coming together of two influential business dynasties, creating a power couple that has left a significant mark on India’s corporate landscape. Their wedding, though modest in scale, drew attention due to their backgrounds and the presence of Ratan Tata, blessing the couple’s journey.

Source: Twitter

While Neville was making strides in the world of retail, his wife Manasi Kirloskar was making waves of her own. Her recent appointment as a director in her father’s Kirloskar Empire put her under the spotlight. The couple has a son named Jamshet Tata.

His siblings in the Tata group

Ratan Tata, Noel’s older half-brother, and the chairman of the Tata Trusts both gave their approval for the nominations of Noel Tata’s children. According to a TOI story, Leah is currently employed by Indian Hotels Company (Taj Hotels), Maya by Tata Digital (which recently released the Tata Neu app).

As he continues to lead Zudio’s expansion and contribute to the Tata legacy, the world watches with anticipation.